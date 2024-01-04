‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Is Finally Wrapping Up Business on the Ranch

Yellowstone became the sleeper hit of Paramount. The Taylor Sheridan series is lib-pilling conservatives left right and center and giving us a glimpse into the world of John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as his kids fight for the right to the Yellowstone Ranch that has been in the Dutton family for over a century.

After five seasons of the hit series, we are getting ready to say goodbye to the Duttons with the second part of season 5. Well, sort of. Sheridan’s universe on Paramount+ has plenty of other stories about the Dutton family (like 1923, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren). Still, saying goodbye to the flagship show is sad given how it started the love many have for the Dutton family.

With a large break between the release of the first part of season 5 and delays due to the strikes—as well as Kevin Costner not being happy with the series—there are a lot of questions fans have about season 5 part 2 of Yellowstone. So here is what we know so far about the upcoming final episodes of the series and the end to this portion of the Dutton story.

The final moments of Yellowstone are upon us

After waiting almost a year for the show to return (part 1 concluded in January 2023), we can expect part 2 to finally be ours by November. That is when season 5 part 1 premiered in 2023, so it has been quite a journey for fans to get back to the ranch with the crew we’ve come to love.

And since we’ve left the family in part 1, there has been a lot of drama behind the scenes with Costner and whether or not he’ll return as John Dutton. That’s put the future of the show (and his character) in flux given what the show was setting up as the final arc of the series.

Will Kevin Costner be back?

Right now, the regular cast is set to return, and as far as fans know, that includes Costner. The cast includes Beth (Kelly Reilly), Jamie (Wes Bentley), Kayce (Luke Grimes), and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille)—all of whom are back, dealing with John Dutton and his power. How involved Costner will be in the season or what it means for his character as a whole is also in the air.

The returning cast also includes many of our favorite characters. Chief Thomas Rainwater (Gil Burmingham) and Mo (Moses Brings Plenty) are set to return, as well as the Dutton ranch cowboys Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith), and Carter (Finn Little). Governor Lynelle Perry (Wendy Moniz) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) will also be returning. With the Yellowstone cowboys headed to the Four Sixes, they’re also bound to reunite with Jimmy (Jefferson White)

With the show coming to an end after this season, there are endless possibilities for what could happened between Jamie and John in their war. Especially given just how many times people have tried to kill John Dutton. And we do have a pretty interesting set up for the rest of the season.

Where are the Duttons now?

At the end of season 5 part 1, Jamie was ready to do whatever necessary to be on top. That made it clear to Beth that there was only one real way to protect the Dutton legacy, so she suggested to her father that they kill Jamie. Although it had been a contentious relationship for seasons, this is the first time that it felt like Beth was 100% serious in her hatred and really meant it when she talked about wanting to kill her brother.

Assuming part 2 starts where the season left off, we’ll know if John is considering it and what it means for the future of the Duttons and Yellowstone Ranch!

(featured image: Paramount+)

