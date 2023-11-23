Is the BBC’s ‘World on Fire’ Getting a Third Season?

Season 2 of World on Fire, the BBC’s gripping World War II period drama, is now available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. But will it be renewed for season 3?

World on Fire brings the harrowing events of the Second World War to life through various international perspectives. The series depicts the struggles of troops in the North African desert, it explores the devastating effect of the war on Britain, the darkness of Nazi Germany, and the resistance efforts in France. Viewers are also introduced to American journalists, Indian soldiers in the British army, working women, medical personnel, and the spies who risked their lives in the shadows. There’s so much left to explore, however, and a third season would certainly be most welcome.

Has World on Fire been renewed for season 3?

Viewers had to endure a four-year wait between World on Fire season 1 and season 2. This is an unimaginably long period for the BBC, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced the second season to be delayed. Season 1 came out at the end of 2019, after all, just a few months before the world went into lockdown.

Hopefully, if World on Fire is renewed for season 3, the wait between seasons won’t be as arduous. Though the BBC hasn’t officially confirmed another season (yet), series creator Peter Bowker is optimistic. When speaking to RadioTimes.com, Bowker revealed that he already has an outline for season 3. More than that, however, he said that he’s got plans for six seasons of the show in total. Six seasons would make sense—the first season of World on Fire took place in 1939, the second in 1940, and World War II officially ended in 1945. Each season could, therefore, potentially cover roughly one year of the war.

If the show is renewed soon, we would expect it to grace our screens sometime in late 2024 or 2025. Period dramas are notoriously tough productions—practical effects, location shoots, and strenuous attention to detail require a lot of effort.

As for which characters may return, remember to expect the unexpected with this series. Two major characters, portrayed by none other than Sean Bean and Arthur Darvill, were killed off-screen between seasons 1 and 2. We would, however, expect other main characters, as played by Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, Zofia Wichłacz, and Mark Bonnar, to return for a third season.

Keep your fingers crossed. Hopefully, there will be more to come.

(featured image: BBC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]