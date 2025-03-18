Is it stimulus check season again? Let’s talk about the Trump DOGE stimulus check rumors

Remember during COVID when we got small amounts of money because of Donald Trump’s stimulus checks? Well there is a rumor we could get more. This time, because of DOGE.

Recommended Videos

The Department of Government Efficiency cut plenty of jobs and put Americans out of work and it has led to extra cash flow (reportedly) and one of the heads of DOGE, unelected Elon Musk, took to Twitter (or X as he renamed it after spending too much on it) as he typically does and promised to talk with President Trump about an important topic: Stimulus checks.

Reportedly, Musk said he’d discuss it with him and we could get a check of $5,000 deposited in our accounts. Trump himself has commented on the situation, speaking during the FII PRIORITY Summit in Florida and saying “We’re considering giving 20% of the DOGE savings to American citizens and 20% to paying down the debt.”

But if you’re holding your breath for the check, maybe don’t. As of this moment there is no news on when we’ll get them, how much they will actually be, and who will get them. When it came to the COVID stimulus checks, it was based on income. We don’t know if that is going to be the case with these supposed checks.

Reminder though that Musk was not a fan of the stimulus checks the last time around.

Another government stimulus package is not in the best interests of the people imo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2020

Maybe we will see them, it’d be nice given the over 7 million unemployed Americans we currently have. Especially those that Musk and his DOGE program let go of. But we don’t know what the talks are looking like or when they would even go out to Americans. We also are probably not near the goal set by DOGE on the money that they need the government to save before helping Americans.

This could be an empty promise or maybe, down the line, we could see the checks but for now, we don’t have any real idea on when anyone would see a stimulus check in their account.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy