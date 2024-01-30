This Tease for ‘Trigun Stampede’ Season 2 Isn’t Nearly Enough!

All in all, Trigun Stampede was dope. There were some things that the original did better (female characters, pacing, donuts) and some things that the reboot improved (fight scene animation and scaring the ever loving sh*t out of me with those Knives murder sequences). So what about season 2?

Trigun Stampede is NOT simply a retelling of the original ’90s anime. It is an entirely different series. Essentially it’s a big ol’ Trigun fanfic, a reimagining of the universe for a modern age. In my personal opinion, it doesn’t quite live up to the high standards of the original anime, but then again, it isn’t trying to. I applaud the team for trying something new with the universe. Even if season 1 got off to a bit of a wonky start, here’s hoping they can fix all those wonks in the second season.

If they can, it’d better have two things: more for the gworls and more donuts. Either way, it seems they’ll get the chance.

That’s right! Trigun Stampede is returning for a second season! Yay! That means more guns! More twinks! And hopefully more Milly Thompson (or any Milly Thompson for that matter). How do I know? The official Twitter account said so!

Vash will rise again. After all, he is Vash The Stampede.



Their future may seem blank at the moment but we will be working behind stage till the next curtain rise.

Your every support becomes fuel for our engines. — Orange ➡️TRIGUN STAMPEDE & BEASTARS (@CG_Orange_eng) March 25, 2023

While we can thank our lucky stars and the God that Nicholas D. Wolfwood claims to pray to, we can then renounce that God because he hasn’t told us when season two is coming. What good is a statement of prophecy if you don’t know when it’s gonna happen? What we do know is that the second season was announced in March of 2023, meaning it’s possible we could see the second season in March of 2024 or potentially in the summer. Good anime, like good donuts, takes time to make.

