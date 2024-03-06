What’s Up With How ‘The Ones Who Live’ Stars Talk About Rick and Michonne’s Future?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is here and fans are reunited with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). But is this is the only time we’re going to have them back, or is this just the beginning—like, will there be a season 2?

Recommended Videos

Right now, the series is labeled as a mini-series, and it is limited to six episodes. Gurira and Lincoln have stuck to that being the case with the show, and we have yet to have any kind of indication that it would continue past that, especially since Rick and Michonne found each other in the first episode. However, there are instances where it does feel like that is just a statement to keep fans guessing about what is going to happen.

There are other shows in The Walking Dead universe, specifically ones that focus on characters from the flagship series like Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). So could this show be leading to a reunion of sorts between all these characters? Or is The Ones Who Live really just putting a cap on Rick and Michonne’s story after all this time?

The way they’re talking about it gives me hope

(Gene Page/AMC)

Andrew Lincoln coming back to the role of Rick Grimes was a big deal. Having him lose his hand was also a big deal. All of that was made so much better by the show focusing on Rick and Michonne searching for each other to reunite their family. And that’s where I am a little confused about things. Lincoln and Gurira did an interview for AMC where they recapped their love story in The Walking Dead: The Return. There, they kept talking about how this was the end of their story.

I don’t buy it. It’s one thing to say it once, but Lincoln and Gurira, in this special alone, say it multiple times, and that’s not even getting into other interviews. While yes, maybe it is their way of saying “we’re not doing more” and making that clear, I do think that this show being as good as it is means that we’re definitely going to see Rick and Michonne in the future.

For now, we do not have any news on a season 2 or future projects involving these two characters, but I do hope, after watching The Ones Who Live and it forcing me to go back and rewatch The Walking Dead from the start, that we have more of these characters. I need them!

(featured image: Gene Page/AMC)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]