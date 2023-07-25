Will ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Return for Season 2?

It may come as a surprise, but The Walking Dead: Dead City is a big hit. Throwing two fan-favorites into a Walking Dead spinoff was a good idea after all. Dead City focuses on Negan Smith (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan)’s forced alliance in a desolate city landscape with amazing Walker designs. Will we be heading back to The Walking Dead‘s version of New York? Or will we just be left with that cliffhanger ending?

Good news: We’re heading back to a grimy New York because yes, The Walking Dead: Dead City has been renewed for season 2. That shouldn’t be a surprise given the fan reception as well as the exciting direction the creators are taking with this spinoff. Negan and Maggie are the most suitable people to lead a Walking Dead spinoff set in the city, not to mention how they play off each other so well despite their horrendous history. Negan did kill Glenn violently in front of Maggie all those years ago, after all.

Naturally, the spinoff won’t let us forget why Maggie distrusts Negan, thus leading her to betray him and maintain a lie from the moment they ran into each other again. The Walking Dead: Dead City is the perfect opportunity to finally allow Maggie to find closure, and allow Negan to be the character fans really want to see again. The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is guaranteed to up the ante, and I for one am excited to see what they do.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

