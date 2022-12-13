Maggie and Negan Will Return in ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’

The pumping of The Walking Dead franchise continues, and AMC is determined to drain it dry. We didn’t ask for a Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) spin-off. However, we’re going to get one anyway, so let’s make the most of it. I’m likely planning to tune in to see what The Walking Dead has in store for us in New York.

Details for this spin-off have been rolling out for a while now. Though now we’re getting a glimpse of the characters and what the vibe is going to be. It’s definitely not going to be Western horror like Fear the Walking Dead. The Walking Dead: Dead City is headed to the city and you can imagine how rundown NY looks in the TWD universe. What does the spin-off hold for us all? Let’s see!

The Walking Dead: Dead City release window and plot

We don’t have too long to wait for The Walking Dead: Dead City, seeing as filming began back in July of this year. The first episode drops on April 2023 on AMC and AMC+. As with other The Walking Dead projects, episodes will air weekly from then on, with six episodes in total.

Plot: “Maggie and Negan find themselves in a post-apocalyptic New York City in which survivors have made it their own world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.” – AMC

The series actually looks like it’ll be gritty and a return to form for the characters. Negan is apparently reverting back to his old ways too. Finally! Combine old-school Negan (as Jeffrey Dean Morgan said) with a Maggie that’ll never trust him and you’ve got a lot of drama. Let’s be real, who wants to see these two in sync the entire time? It would’ve been less realistic than them traveling together in the first place.

The Walking Dead: Dead City cast

Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are the primary focuses for this spin-off. Unless there’s something we don’t know, it’s doubtful any other TWD cast members will be part of this spin-off. If you’re itching for more Daryl (Norman Reedus) then you can check out his spin-off in 2023.

Still, Maggie and Negan won’t be alone. They’ll be joined by:

Gaius Charles as Perlie Armstrong

Željko Ivanek as The Croat

Jonathan Higginbotham as Tommaso

Mahina Napoleon as Ginny

Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano

Charlie Solis as “The Bartender”

There are also some actors attached to the title with undisclosed roles:

Michael Anthony

Alex Borlo

David Chen

Randy Gonzalez

Alex Huynh

Aixa Kendrick

Mahina Napoleon

Karina Ortiz

Caleb Reese Paul

Eleanor Reissa

John Wu

The showrunner is Eli Jorné, who wrote for The Walking Dead as well, so he already has an understanding of the weird world of the show and the central characters of Maggie and Negan.

