Is ‘The Rookie’ Coming Back for Season 7?

Police drama The Rookie has managed to keep its fans entertained since its debut in 2018, with the cliffhanger ending of season 6 leaving them wondering about season 7 already.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Rookie season 6, episode 10, “Escape Plan.”]

Fans are probably losing sleep in anticipation of season 7, which was confirmed to be happening by ABC in April 2024. While the release date hasn’t been divulged yet, season 7 of the Nathan Fillion-starrer is expected to come back in the middle of their fall 2024–25 primetime lineup. Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich recently emphasized the importance of the show “going straight through” without any breaks or reruns, acknowledging the importance of series to the network in the same breath.

In a May 22 interview with TV Insider, showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed that there won’t be a time jump between the season 6 finale and season 7. However, the creator of the series did mention that the events won’t pick up right from where they left in season 6, and there will be “a week or two” difference between the respective timelines.

Hawley also couldn’t contain his excitement about the show potentially moving to an 18-episode season next year, while also mentioning the role of elections in the TV schedule. Season 6 only had 10 episodes due to the delayed release following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Season 7 could see the same cast as season 6 returning, as no exits have been announced as of yet.

The most important plot resolution that fans will be looking forward to is how the writers break down Oscar’s (Matthew Glave) prison-break moment. The audience does not know if Oscar was able to carry out the scheme, and his fate will also be central to how the show’s protagonist, Nolan (Nathan Fillion), responds to the events around him.

