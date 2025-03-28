Will there be ‘The Residence’ season 2?

There’s a new detective on the block. In Netflix’s new Shondaland-produced murder mystery series The Residence, Uzo Aduba portrays detective Cordelia Cupp, the next generation of the “world’s best detective.” In this show, though, she’s not solving any ordinary murder mystery—she’s solving the death of one of The White House’s most important members of staff.

Across eight episodes, viewers learn about the inner, Upstairs, Downstairs-like workings of The White House and the eternal power struggle between the haves and the have-nots. It’s twisty and funny, and the cast has great chemistry. Will there be a second season, though?

Will The Residence return for season 2?

Most esteemed detectives can and do return for dozens, if not sometimes hundreds of murder mysteries. Think of Hercule Poirot, Sherlock Holmes, and even Netflix’s very own Benoit Blanc (though he famously didn’t start as a Netflix creation, of course). Cordelia Cupp could easily become a similarly recurring character, but so far, Netflix has yet to renew The Residence for season 2.

This doesn’t necessarily mean it won’t, however, though What’s On Netflix does report that the show has been “struggling” in the wake of British true-crime-inspired drama Adolescence’s explosive debut on the streamer. Again, though, this doesn’t necessarily mean the show won’t be renewed. As What’s On Netflix points out, this has Shonda Rhimes’ backing and its numbers haven’t strayed too far from another comedy/mystery series that was recently renewed—Ted Danson’s A Man on the Inside.

Series creator Paul William Davies and stars Uzo Aduba and Randall Park are all game for a second season. Davies told Deadline that he loves “the relationship between Cordelia and Edwin. There are lots more stories to tell about her adventures and him with her.” He continued, “We’ll see how people feel about the show but I certainly would be lying if I said I hadn’t thought a lot about it and didn’t have a lot of ideas about where it could go.”

Similarly, Park mentioned during a dual interview with Deadline and Aduba that they all had a “great time in the actual making of the show,” and that the “opportunity to maybe travel to another country and solve another case would be pretty amazing.” Aduba echoed her co-star’s thoughts. “I love Cordelia, I love playing Cordelia. What I know for sure is that the adventures and the cases will never stop. There’s always going to be something in the world to solve. She has found an amazing partner and friend in Edwin Park, and I wish nothing more for them to continue solving, exploring, and journeying around the world.”

Will there be a title change?

Of course, the first season was named The Residence after the location where the murder mystery takes place—the Executive Residence of The White House. If the show were to continue, the first season could simply become known as The Residence: A Cordelia Cupp Mystery or something to that effect, similar to how Netflix is now naming the Knives Out movies. Each new installment could then be named based on where the next body is found. This would be a fun way to give a charming new detective a chance to shine. Let’s see what happens next, shall we?

