How Many Seasons of ‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace’ Do We Really Need?

Season one of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace focused primarily on the perspective of Michael and Kristine Barnett (the latter of whom did not appear on the show) and their adoption of Natalia Grace. Season two, titled Natalia Speaks, let Natalia tell her side of the alleged horrors inflicted on her by her adoptive family. And now it looks like there will be a season 3.

The Investigation Discovery docuseries covered all perspectives of this story. The Barnetts accused Natalia, who has a rare bone condition called spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, of actually being an adult and even had her legal age changed. According to Natalia, she was abused and abandoned by the Barnetts at a very young age.

After Natalie Grace left the Barnett family, she was adopted by Cynthia and Antwon Mans. That relationship was a heavy focus in season 2 and appears to be a launchpad for a potential third season.

What we see in the last episode of season 2 is that Natalia Grace still seems not to have found a forever family to look out for her, as the season ends with a shocking reveal. The end of the last episode states that the Mans got in touch with producers with some big revelations about their daughter. Clips of a phone call feature Mans saying that she is “tweakin’” and also that they are “done with her,” indicating more trouble for Natalia Grace.

So does this mean a season 3 and is it worth it to keep doing this? Is it allowing Natalia to find justice and closure or is it just sensationalizing her story?

Will there be a season 3?

ID President Jason Sarlanis talked about the season 2 revelation with The Hollywood Reporter, saying “We genuinely thought Natalia had found a happy ending with her new family, so you can imagine we were all thoroughly shocked when that call came from the Mans.”

He didn’t directly comment on a potential third season but said about the end of season 2: “Our series was already finished and locked, but we instantly mobilized with our producers to ensure that this shocking development was included in our finale. Our viewers are so invested in Natalia’s case we felt our series needed to reflect the constantly shifting truth of her situation. One thing has always proven to be true with Natalia’s story—nothing is ever what it seems.”

So while there’s no word yet on a third season, it’s clear that the team behind The Curious Case of Natalia Grace feels it’s important to keep up with her story’s “twists and turns”—for better or for worse.

(featured image: Discovery/Max)

