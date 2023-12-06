One of the most exciting series airing right now is Hulu’s The Artful Dodger. Fans of the pickpocket surgeon are probably curious about whether the action drama will return for a season 2.

As of now, there is no confirmed release date for The Artful Dodger season 2. Unfortunately, it seems like the show was intended to be an eight-part miniseries from the start, so it will most likely stay this way in the future. However, this could change depending on what the production company decides.

The Artful Dodger is a 2023 TV show based on the famous 1838 Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist. It borrows a few characters, such as the eponymous Artful Dodger, as well as Fagin (David Thewlis), and a few others, though acts as a sequel and invents its own narrative.

The show is set in 1850s Australia and centers around a famous ex-surgeon by the name of Jack Dawkins, played by Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Dawkins, who led a respectable career in the Navy as a doctor, eventually meets the ghosts of his past. His old friend Fagin gets into contact with him, steering him back into a life of crime, and Jack must once again assume the role of the infamous pickpocket known as Artful Dodger.

Spoilers from here on out

As we’ve talked about before, it’s not the first time Dickens’s classics have been given a delightfully charming new spin. And The Artful Dodger is no different. One of the most shocking twists in the show is Oliver Twist’s appearance and reveal as the main villain. This is a brilliant subversion because everyone sees Oliver as a kindhearted, innocent little orphan kid. It keeps things fresh and the viewer on their feet.

The series finale concludes with Oliver stealing the governor’s gold before Fagin and Jack. However, Fagin manages to take back the stolen gold and Oliver is eventually sent to jail for his crimes (though he can finally reconcile his past with Fagin). Fagin gets pardoned for his crimes and released from prison, and it is hinted that Oliver might also get a pardon because he saved the governor’s daughter.

Keep an eye out for further show developments in the future. In the meantime, check out 2023’s Great Expectations, another great Dickens TV series, as well.

(featured image: Hulu)

