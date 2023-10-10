What Happened to Gentle Crime Drama ‘Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators’?

Viewers who found Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators to be the perfect cozy, gentle mystery drama may be wondering if season 5 is on its way. The last time we saw the sleuthing duo Lu Shakespeare (Jo Joyner) and Frank Hathaway (Mark Benton) was in December 2022, when the show aired its Christmas special, which also served as season 4’s conclusion. Upon its premiere in 2018, the series set itself apart from other crime dramas with its lighthearted and quirky nature, focusing more on the chemistry of its stars and the beauty of its setting than on the darkness or complexities of crime.

The fun and charming series follows Shakespeare and Hathaway as they solve a series of mysteries in Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare. The sleuthing duo unexpectedly cross paths when Hathaway consults private investigator Shakespeare for aid. In the end, she manages to convince Shakespeare to hire her as his detective partner. Even though he is hesitant to do so, he soon finds that they make the perfect team.

As one can probably guess from the title, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators draws much inspiration from Shakespeare. In addition to the main characters being named after the poet and his wife and the show being set in Shakespeare’s birthplace, many of the episodes are loosely inspired by various Shakespeare plays. Even if not directly based on a Shakespeare story, every episode is packed with references to Shakespeare’s characters or other famous playwrights. It adds an extra layer of fun for literary enthusiasts. The show works well as a light and unique daytime drama, but are Shakespeare and Hathaway returning for more mysteries?

Is Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators renewed for season 5?

Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators has not yet been renewed for a fifth season. It has also not been officially canceled. There has been nothing but radio silence from the BBC on the status of the show, although it is going on a year since season 4 concluded. BritishTV.com did report that one user from a Facebook fan group of the show alleged to have heard from Joyner that things weren’t looking good for the show’s renewal, but this has not been officially confirmed.

There are any number of reasons that the show’s renewal might be delayed, including cast or broadcast schedule conflicts. In the case of Sherlock, BBC has left the show in limbo for over six years, neither canceling nor renewing it to keep the door open for a proper conclusion. Unless an official cancellation arrives, the door is still open for Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season 5.

