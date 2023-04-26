Transphobe Claims Shakespeare Wasn’t Lewd, Gets Owned

In the annals of things transphobes and right-wingers don’t understand, we can now add Shakespeare to the list.

In discussions around drag bans, Shakespeare’s name often gets bandied around as a historical defense of the art. As women weren’t allowed to perform on stage in Elizabethan England, all the parts were played by men, with younger men traditionally playing the female roles. Though different from contemporary drag in many ways, it was still a practice of men dressing up as women to entertain the public, and, as with modern drag now, some performances were comedic and sexual while others weren’t. These are well-known, established facts, but when has the truth ever stopped a transphobe?

The Shakespeare/drag factoid came up recently on a Twitter thread started by Kevin Bacon, in which he shared footage of Kyra Sedgwick and himself dancing in t-shirts from their Drag is an Art and Drag is a Right campaign, put together to raise money for the ACLU’s drag defense fund, keep LGBTQ+ books in classrooms, fight anti LGBT+ laws nationwide, and engage in education and outreach.

Fact: all original Shakespearean plays (and many before those) were essentially drag: women weren't allowed to work in those days so men cross-dressed for the female parts (and enjoyed it). Drag is not a new phenomenon. Only the vehement loudspeakered rejection is new. — PRGal ⬛️?? (@PR6uy17) April 24, 2023

There’s a lot to be said about the playwright’s relationship with drag, but one blue-check-paying Twitter user decided to share what is possibly the worst take imaginable, writing, “Show me a Shakespeare play that had lewdness or sexual behavior. I’ll wait.”

Shakespeare was like 80% sword fights and dick jokes — Zombie Bandit (@bandit_zombie) April 25, 2023

Shakespeare is the king of lewd shenanigans, and a good numbers of his plays revolve entirely around sexual behavior, whether timed for comedy or tragedy. And half of Twitter turned out to tell this person so.

You can pretty much take the Collected Works of Shakespeare, open it on a random page, and point blindly, and you'll land on either a sex joke or a scene of a guy falling in love with someone in drag, sometimes both — merle_p (@merlep01756164) April 25, 2023

Hamlet: Lady, shall I lie in your lap?

Ophelia: No, my lord.

Hamlet: Did you think I meant country matters?

Ophelia: I think nothing, my lord.

Hamlet: That’s a fair thought to lie between maids’ legs. — David Niall Wilson – CEO Crossroad Press (@CrossroadPress) April 25, 2023

I'd tell you, but "the bawdy hand of the dial is now upon the prick of noon", so imma take my lunch break instead. — Gay Bittertweets (@teachequitably1) April 25, 2023

"It’s one of Shakespeare’s best works, it’s a brilliant take on gender roles, and it’s also a sexual joke: in Shakespeare’s time, the word ‘Nothing’ was slang for female genitalia."https://t.co/9szp64y7a4 — Lil' Miss Sunshine (@jaggedLiL_pill) April 25, 2023

With a mix of direct quotes from Shakespeare and general commentary, the replies are pretty entertaining.

The quarrel is between our masters and us

their men



'Tis all one, I will show myself a tyrant. When I

have fought with the men, I will be civil with the

maids

and cut off their heads.



The heads of the maids?



Ay, the heads of the maids, or their maidenheads — John Dellaporta (@JohnDellaporta) April 25, 2023

Taming of the Shrew



Petruchio: Who knows not where a wasp does wear his sting? In his tail.

Katherine: In his tongue.

Petruchio: Whose tongue?

Katherine: Yours, if you talk of tales, and so farewell.

Petruchio: What, with my tongue in your tail? — JD Overton (@Mawm) April 25, 2023

From Titus Andronicus:

Chiron:Thou hast undone our mother.

Aaron: Villain, I have done thy mother.

There you have it. The original "your momma" joke.

The defense rests. — Divakind (@Divakind) April 25, 2023

So not only is this person extremely factually wrong about Shakespeare’s raunchy side, but their comments also exemplify one of the biggest problems with transphobes, which is their refusal to recognize that being trans (like drag and queerness general) is not inherently sexual. Existing as an LGBTQIA person is not “lewd.”

On so many levels, these bigoted culture warriors simply don’t know what they’re talking about. They think they do, they speak confidently and boldly on it, and they’re almost always completely wrong. Its deeply funny that this bigot somehow thought Shakespeare wasn’t lewd or sexual in any way, but it’s a symptom of a real problem that their go-to response to any mention of drag is to immediately associate it with sex—especially as they can’t tell the difference between drag, which is a performance, and trans and gender non-conforming people living their lives.

