‘Quiet on Set’ Directors Reveal Future Episodes Remain a Possibility

Quiet on Set recently aired its bonus fifth episode, rounding out the docuseries that captured the nation’s attention. However, according to directors Mary Robertson and Emma Schwartz, the series may still expand in the future.

Recommended Videos

Quiet on Set is an investigative documentary series that delves into the abuse that went on behind the scenes during Nickelodeon’s (arguable) Golden Age. It found that prominent producer Dan Schneider’s shows were often riddled with sexism, racism, and inappropriate jokes and behavior directed at minors. Additionally, the docuseries details the network’s employment of predators, including convicted sex offenders Jason Michael Handy and Brian Peck. Quiet on Set shocked viewers by showing a side of Nickelodeon that the network had somehow managed to keep buried and demonstrating how the industry frequently enables and supports abusers, as it revealed that 41 celebrities wrote letters of support for Peck during his trial.

The response to the series was so overwhelming that the show decided to release a bonus episode, which aired on April 7. Drake Bell, Giovonnie Samuels, and Bryan Hearne all returned for the episode, while Shane Lyons made his debut and shared his story for the first time. The cast also reacted to Schneider’s apology video and discussed how they didn’t want the internet forcing people to share their stories or coming for people like Josh Peck, who Bell maintains has been supporting him privately this whole time. However, the biggest question viewers will have after watching the bonus episode is, “What’s next?”

Quiet on Set directors address docuseries’ future

(Investigation Discovery)

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Schwartz and Robertson discussed the future of Quiet on Set, hinting that further episodes remain a possibility. Robertson acknowledged the “really passionate voluminous response” to the docuseries, which is why they moved forward with a fifth episode to address additional questions. However, there may be further questions and topics that weren’t able to fit into the bonus episode.

Robertson stated, “We’re passionate about the subject matter. We’re committed to continuing the investigation. We’re here to provide a home to those who want to share their stories that are relevant and related when they’re ready to share them.” Given that Robertson and Schwartz plan on continuing the investigation into Nickelodeon, future episodes and perhaps even a season 2 remain a possibility. The pair were careful to emphasize that they never want to push anyone to speak who isn’t ready. However, their series provides a platform for anyone who wants the option of telling their stories someday. With the possibility that there are additional victims and stories, Quiet on Set likely has more investigating to do.

Although Schwartz and Robertson only mentioned investigating Nickelodeon, they could launch similar investigations into other networks, too. Disney Channel would be a strong candidate, considering the network initially hired Brian Peck to work on one of their shows after he was convicted. Based on the stories that have arisen from countless former child stars, it is sadly very possible that countless other networks and studios have skeletons in their closets. Quiet on Set reiterates that the whole child acting industry needs reform and needs to prioritize protecting children.

(featured image: Investigation Discovery)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more