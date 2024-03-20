Josh Peck and More Nickelodeon Stars Slammed for ‘Quiet on Set’ Responses

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw, and Daniel Curtis Lee have been slammed on social media for their cryptic and callous responses to the new docuseries Quiet on Set.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV dives into the abuse that occurred behind the scenes on some of Nickelodeon’s most popular shows. Former Drake and Josh star Drake Bell is a big part of the documentary, as he reveals he was one of several victims of Nickelodeon executive Brian Peck. Brian, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was charged with 11 counts of lewd conduct with a minor. He was found guilty on two counts and sentenced to prison for 16 months. Meanwhile, the documentary has explored the misconduct of other Nickelodeon executives, as well as how numerous celebrities supported and defended Brian. Quiet on Set revealed that the child sex offender received a staggering 41 letters of support during his trial.

The docuseries has stirred many reactions of horror, disgust, and sadness. It’s hard to wrap one’s mind around the fact that the shows they grew up loving hid so much darkness. Many were also shocked to realize they had watched multiple inappropriate adult jokes play out in these shows and had never noticed before. The docuseries included statements from multiple former child stars, including Bell, Alexa Nikolas, Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne, and Katrina Johnson. However, viewers are likely curious what the Nickelodeon stars who were absent from the project think about the docuseries. Unfortunately, several responses that have come out so far have been far from supportive and empathetic.

What did Peck and the Ned’s Declassified cast say about Quiet on Set?

Bell’s former co-star Josh Peck, as well as former Ned’s Declassified stars Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee, have all received backlash for their responses to Quiet on Set. Peck began trending on X after he released a cryptic TikTok, which many believe was directed at Bell. In the odd video, Peck lip-syncs to a sound that says, “If I haven’t talked to you since 2023, then that is a f*****g sign that you don’t exist to me anymore.” While it’s unconfirmed that the video is in response to the docuseries, the timing and lack of context are odd. Also, he has reportedly been blocking anyone who mentions Bell or Quiet on Set in his comments.

Many have been waiting for Peck to release a statement, given that he and Bell grew up together on Drake and Josh. However, the cryptic TikTok was not what viewers expected. Additionally, his defense of Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider, who was accused of harassing writers and sexualizing minors, has also resurfaced. While speaking to Tana Mongeau on his podcast, Good Guys, Peck dismissed the accusations former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy leveled against Schneider in her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, suggesting that the Nickelodeon executive was just a tough boss. Viewers were also very suspicious to learn that McCurdy had been scheduled to appear on Good Guys to discuss her memoir and Nickelodeon experiences, but something led to her requesting for Peck to delete the unaired interview before she blocked his phone number.

Peck’s odd video, past statements, and current silence have drawn criticism. While he and Bell have an on-again, off-again friendship, many think he should still support those who spoke out, considering he grew up in the same circles as them. No one is asking Peck to invite Bell back into his life or excuse Bell’s past controversies. Rather, they just wish for Peck to acknowledge that what happened to Bell and other child stars is also not right and deserves attention.

Meanwhile, Werkheiser, Shaw, and Lee may have had even worse responses, as they didn’t try to hide who they were talking about. The three former co-stars posted a livestream on TikTok of them watching Quiet on Set. In clips that viewers recorded and uploaded to X, they can be heard repeatedly laughing at the documentary, with Werkheiser making lewd jokes about Bell’s allegations. Afterward, Werkheiser pretends to get serious, saying they shouldn’t laugh about it and that it’s “awful.” Several seconds later, though, laughter breaks out again as he reads and repeats jokes from commenters.

Social media users were outraged that the former stars responded to such horrific allegations and stories this way. Even Bell responded, telling the cast sarcastically to “laugh it up.”

Werkheiser did issue an actual apology to Bell and others who spoke out on Quiet on Set, but it hardly makes up for publicly mocking victims and encouraging social media to do the same. Although they did mention that their experiences were different as child actors, that doesn’t mean they can’t have empathy for those who did experience abuse.

The cryptic and callous responses show that little has changed since 41 people wrote letters of support for a child abuser. Society continues to normalize caring little for victims and staunchly refusing to condemn abusers. However, the backlash to their cold reactions raises hope that change is still possible and that those who mock victims or refuse to speak out can recognize how much they hurt all victims through their actions or lack of action.

