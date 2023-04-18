‘Picard’ Is Keeping the Hope Alive for Season 4

Star Trek: Picard is fast approaching its season 3 finale, delighting fans by amping up the pace as it nears its conclusion. The show, which premiered on January 23, 2020, takes place about 20 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. It follows Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in his retirement as he struggles to cope with grief and illness, and find purpose in a new chapter of his life. Fortunately, it isn’t long before he’s swept up into new adventures and reunited with his USS Enterprise crew from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The Enterprise reunion has been the main focus of Picard season 3, making it quite the nostalgia trip. It has also offered an abundance of opportunities to explore where the Enterprise crew has been all this time. After all, as mentioned above, the last official Star Trek project featuring The Next Generation (TNG) crew was over 20 years ago. In the years since, individual members of the crew have popped up in various Star Trek projects, but there are still a lot of undocumented years to cover.

Now that the TNG crew is officially back in the present-day Star Trek universe, it isn’t likely that all of them will wish to depart immediately when Picard season 3 concludes—especially because this season has confirmed that the series has more stories to tell, leaving fans wondering if there will be another season.

Will there be a Star Trek: Picard season 4?

Star Trek: Picard has not been renewed for a fourth season yet. Additionally, season 3 was initially confirmed by Paramount+ to be the final season in the series. Both Stewart and the show’s creators have also indicated that the show was always planned for only three seasons. This is why season 3 included the big TNG reunion—to close the series out with a bang. However, despite multiple confirmations of season 3’s finality, Star Trek: Picard executive producer Alex Kurtzman recently changed his tune.

In an interview with TVLine in January, Kurtzman indicated that the door was still open for a fourth season. He acknowledged the plans of a three-season run but concluded by stating, “That being said, anything is possible. If a show blows the doors off the place, as we’re certainly hoping it will, and we’re very, very proud of season 3, who knows?” What’s even more interesting is that Stewart also confirmed he would be open to continuing the series. “If we can maintain the work that we did on Seasons 1, 2, and 3 of Picard, then absolutely, yes,” Stewart said, adding, “there is still enormous potential for narrative in what we’ve been doing, and there are doors left open, still. We didn’t close all of them.”

Although a fourth season of Picard hasn’t been confirmed and wasn’t initially planned, it could still happen. However, the show could also choose to continue in the form of new spinoff series. Star Trek: Picard provided the opportunity for many beloved Star Trek characters to make their returns, and now it might be time for them to settle into their own shows and continue their individual stories.

