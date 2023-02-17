Want To Boldly Go Into ‘Star Trek: Picard’? Here’s How To Watch

Having Jean-Luc Picard back in our lives has been a gift! The series Star Trek: Picard has Sir Patrick Stewart back as the admiral and continues to give us some of our favorite characters from The Next Generation back in action. But if you haven’t watched the series yet, you might be wondering where you can catch up on it.

And what a perfect time to do it! The final season of Star Trek: Picard has just begun, and with each season, there are ten episodes to watch. You can, of course, already watch all ten from both season 1 and season 2, and then the premiere is all that is currently out for season 3, so you have a week to get through the first two seasons in time to watch the third along with the rest of us.

The first two seasons have been a great reintroduction to characters we know and love, but season 3 is gearing up to be the biggest one yet. We know that Geordi (and his daughters) are coming back to Picard’s world, and we’re seeing more and more of the team from TNG coming back. So it’s a great time to jump into the series!

But you might be wondering where you can watch the show, and it’s pretty easy and painless to find—as long as you have Paramount+ for all your Star Trek needs. Out of all the streaming services, Paramount+ is on the cheaper side (with plans starting at $4.99) and does include some pretty great shows and programing, but it is the only place you can currently watch Picard.

Engage!

Every Thursday, fans can log into their Paramount+ accounts and watch the latest episode of Star Trek: Picard. It is also the only place where you can watch seasons 1 and 2, as well as the new place for all your Star Trek needs in general. So if you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll want to get a Paramount+ account anyway for shows like Star Trek: Discover, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

(featured image: Paramount+)

