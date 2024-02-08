Will the ‘Cobra Kai’ Team’s Outlandish New Netflix Series Get a Second Season?

Obliterated had an explosive premiere on Netflix in late 2023, leaving viewers curious if the action-packed comedy will return for a season 2.

Even before its premiere, the show garnered quite a bit of interest as it came from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Scholssberg, and Josh Heald—the creators behind the hit series Cobra Kai. Meanwhile, Obliterated has quite a creative premise. The series follows a group of elite special ops agents as they decide to celebrate the completion of a months-long mission with an epic rager. However, their celebratory mood quickly changes when they’re informed that their mission wasn’t actually a success. In various stages of intoxication, the team heads out to diffuse a nuclear bomb before it detonates.

Unsurprisingly, viewers had very mixed feelings about this outlandish and hilarious premise. Some praised the show for its vulgar comedy and enjoyed it for the goofy entertainment it was meant to be. However, others felt the show was little more than complete nonsense and explosions, which grew old after the first few episodes. There was even debate about whether it was meant to be a spoof of action comedy movies or was just genuinely that bad. Despite the mixed reviews, the show did spend four weeks on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts, boasting 2.77 billion viewing minutes and raising hope for season 2.

Is Obliterated renewed for season 2?

Unfortunately, Obliterated’s viewing hours and mixed reviews weren’t enough to save it. On February 1, Variety confirmed that the show had been canceled by Netflix after just one season. The streamer did not give an official statement about the cancellation. The likeliest explanation is that the mixed reception made the streamer hesitant to order a season 2. Although the Cobra Kai fame of the creators likely drew in many viewers, it’s unclear if that could sustain the show through another season amid tepid reviews. Additionally, its creative team is quite busy with Cobra Kai season 6 beginning production and the team teasing more from the Miyagi-verse.

While those who enjoyed Obliterated may be disappointed by the cancellation, at least viewers had some closure as season 1 ended on a satisfying note. There was no major cliffhanger or tease of more to come, as the show ended with the elite team contentedly partying again. Although there could’ve been future missions and parties, Obliterated season 1 ended without too many loose ends, making its cancellation a little less devastating than shows that were cut off on cliffhangers.

