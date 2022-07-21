Will There Be More R.L. Stine 'Goosebumps' and 'Fear Street' Movies? | The Mary Sue

Let’s get the bad news for folks who are big fans of R.L. Stine’s Goosebumps out of the way. As of right now, there are no reports of upcoming Goosebumps movies. The most recent film, Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, was released in 2018, and there’s no indication that we’re getting a sequel after its declining critical and box-office reception compared to the first. As for Netflix’s Fear Street films, that’s a different story altogether.

Last July was pretty exciting when the Fear Street trilogy released over the course of three weeks. It gave horror fans, whether you read the R.L. Stine series that served as the source material or not, something to look forward to, rather than dropping the whole trilogy in one go and calling it a day. There was something special about the ways we all had our own personal rankings, and how the series’ central love story was queer, with a woman of color as the heroine—not to mention the trilogy wasn’t tame in terms of its gore and subject matter.

“Will we be getting more Fear Street films?” is the question. The answer is that there are reports that we might be. Bloody Disgusting is usually an accurate source for horror news and has reported that new Fear Street films are in very deep development at Netflix—meaning who knows when they’ll be released and whether they’ll feature any of the actors from the first trilogy, but at least they’re coming.

Since part 1 covered events in 1994, part 2 covered 1978, and part three covered 1666 and then the rest of the events of 1994, there’s still a lot of ground to cover. In the first trilogy, we got to know, briefly, about the other Shadyside killers and found out the truth about the legend of Sarah Fier, though fans (including myself) wanted to see more about the other killers, such as The Milkman, Billy Barker, The Grifter, and more.

We can only hope we’ll be cruising down Fear Street again soon.

