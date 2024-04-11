ContinueTheMonsterverse Trends as ‘Godzilla x Kong’ Dominates the Box Office

Fans have launched a social media campaign in the wake of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire‘s release and successful early box office performance. Viewers confirm they want more kaiju on the big screen in the future as they get #ContinueTheMonsterverse trending on X.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth film installment in Legendary Pictures’ and Warner Bros.’ shared cinematic universe known as the MonsterVerse. Serving as a direct prequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, the new movie sees Godzilla and Kong shifting from enemies to reluctant allies. It delves deeper into the Hollow Earth, as Kong’s exploration of the territory leads to his discovery of more of his species and other powerful kaiju. However, he soon encounters a threat he can’t face alone. The only one to turn to is his former rival, Godzilla, king of monsters.

So far, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has proven successful at the box office. While estimates predicted it would gross $50–$55 million during its opening weekend, the movie crushed those goals, debuting at a stellar $80 million. It quickly rose to the top of the box office, where it has remained despite entering its second week and facing new releases. Now, fans are already clamoring for more of the MonsterVerse.

#ContinueTheMonsterverse trends on social media

It’s not surprising that Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is dominating the box office, given how much fans are loving it. In addition to driving ticket sales, audiences are leaving stellar reviews for the new movie. While critics gave the new movie a lukewarm 54% on Rotten Tomatoes, viewers disagreed, giving the film a phenomenal audience score of 92% out of over 2,500 reviews. Based on the reviews, it seems audiences liked the film for the exact reason critics were skeptical about it—because it’s just a good old-fashioned monster spectacle that gives kaiju fans exactly what they want.

Most critics who deemed the movie “rotten” seemed to want Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to have more depth, calling the movie “silly,” “dumb,” “empty,” and complaining it was little more than spectacle and action. It’s true Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire doesn’t have as much depth as a film like Godzilla Minus One, but that might be a good thing. After all, not everyone goes to a monster movie for deep political commentary and mature themes. Many go for the mere adrenaline boost of these movies, each of which improves upon the last to make larger-than-life kaiju feel momentarily real and even more awe-inspiring to viewers.

Viewers will be pleased that the movie doesn’t try to be something it’s not and instead embraces the inherent cheesiness and campiness of monster movies. With breathtaking visuals, fun storylines, a scope that does justice to two iconic monsters, and some good-natured, self-aware campiness, it’s hard not to enjoy the fun and thrilling ride Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has to offer.

Godzilla x Kong and Ghostbusters are not amazing movies. But they are both very fun. If the quality never dipps below this level, I will watch 100 more sequels to each. I mean, aim higher, but so many other franchises fumble the bag after 2 or 3, and these haven't yet. — I'm 40% Faux Bravo! (@FauxBravo) March 31, 2024

Godzilla X Kong is exactly the movie you expect it to be. Every moment the titans are on screen is fun and the action is very popcorn worthy. I cant name a single line from the it and that's ok. I wish they had a bit more spotlight on some of the monsters but overall entertaining — Logans TFs (@LogansTfs) March 31, 2024

What I love about Godzilla X Kong is its genuinely adventurous story. It was told well and with fun and engaging characters. The kaiju action and moment were spectacular and beautiful. The human story was fun, and heartfelt. Great movie. pic.twitter.com/WtFpGSatyC — Victor Munguia | Commissions open (@Ja_Crispy_Vic) March 31, 2024

Went to see Godzilla x Kong



I really think legendary is coming into its own with making these movies. There was a certain level of camp in this instalment in particular that honestly made me so happy.



Also returning character had me crying my eyes out in the cinema. ? — ANN PHETAMINE (@ann_phetamine) March 31, 2024

In addition to the positive reviews and high viewership of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, fans are already calling for more MonsterVerse. Not only did the film leave the door open for direct sequels, but, just in general, there are so many more monsters to introduce and so much history to dive into.

The universe is fast approaching its tenth anniversary after debuting with Godzilla (2014). Meanwhile, the fact that it is still going strong after a decade and was able to deliver a fifth film that captivated audiences is a testimony to the strength of the universe’s foundation. Many left Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire feeling excited enough for the bright future of the MonsterVerse to immediately advocate for its continuation.

I remember seeing the movie that started it all opening night after waiting 10 long years for Godzilla to return. Now he’s back and better than ever so please don’t stop! So many stories to still tell! Let the king rule!



#ContinueTheMonsterverse pic.twitter.com/6g9ow2ja5q — BasedSpaceGoji (@Based_SpaceGoji) April 9, 2024

The movie that started it all. Thank You#ContinueTheMonsterverse pic.twitter.com/I8L7qUcp3w — Mr. Goji (@Mr_goji54) April 9, 2024

#ContinueTheMonsterverse I love this universe. I want more movies from it please this is a franchise that should be continued. pic.twitter.com/XjpqjGlgbE — randomshit2727 (@randomshit2727) April 9, 2024

Oh, we'd better #ContinueTheMonsterverse indeed. This ride doesn't feel over yet in the slightest, and it's one of the largest sources of pure cinematic fun on the market today. Literally, have you seen how big these Titans are?! Let's keep it going, folks! pic.twitter.com/4pxu0HNxCp — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) April 9, 2024

#ContinueTheMonsterverse



Idk if this means anything because the box office alone proves that this series will continue, but I’d still love to see it regardless! Love this universe! pic.twitter.com/NIv7y7POwM — Nitro-Spidey (@NitroSpidey) April 9, 2024

So far, no new MonsterVerse projects have been officially confirmed. However, Lengendary’s chairman of worldwide production, Mary Parent, confirmed the franchise was “in a good position to continue the journey.” She did emphasize, though, that the studio would have to wait and see “how Godzilla x Kong unfolds” beyond these early reactions and achievements. With the movie’s box office performance expected to stay strong, the prospects of further films look good. Meanwhile, the MonsterVerse has now had back-to-back hits between Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and its first live-action TV show, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. Hence, it has the opportunity to expand both on the big screen and small screen.

The movie proves that the MonsterVerse knows how to make a solid and entertaining monster movie, while the show demonstrates that the universe can also explore the human side of the equation and what a world with monsters would really look like. Needless to say, the MonsterVerse has so much potential to grow that we hope Legendary and Warner Bros. heed the call to continue the MonsterVerse.

