Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire’

The fifth installment in the MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is fast approaching its release date, and viewers will undoubtedly want to know where they can catch the new movie.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a direct sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong and will see the kaiju Godzilla and Kong cross paths once more. However, while the pair were rivals in the last film, this one will see them as reluctant allies as they face the threat of other powerful Titans, including Skar King and Shimo. In addition to introducing several original kaiju to the franchise, the film is expected to further explore the Hollow Earth and the history of the Titans and Skull Island.

So far, the MonsterVerse has been moderately successful, both critically and commercially. So long as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire proves profitable, the likelihood of further sequels remains high. Meanwhile, the universe recently expanded to the small screen with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. With the MonsterVerse potentially becoming a vast shared cinematic universe, viewers will be anxious to see what Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire means for its future.

Where to watch Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will release on March 29, 2024, and it will have an exclusive theatrical release. Hence, viewers will only be able to catch the movie in theaters for the first few months after its initial premiere. Fortunately, it is a wide release rather than a limited one, so viewers should have no difficulty catching the movie at their local theater.

It’s difficult to say how long Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s exclusive theatrical window will last. However, the movie is expected to be quite big at the box office. Godzilla Minus One’s theatrical window was even cut short in U.S. theaters to allow enough space for the new MonsterVerse movie to reach its full box office potential. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is projected to debut to a strong $50 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. If it does well at the box office, it could lengthen its theatrical window.

Given that Warner Bros. is one of the distributors behind Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, there is a high chance the movie will end up on HBO Max for streaming. However, there is no current release window for the movie’s streaming debut. Usually, Warner Bros. movies take about 65–90 days to arrive on streaming, on average. Hence, a June streaming release could be possible for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire if Warner Bros. and Legendary choose HBO Max as its streaming home.

