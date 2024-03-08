Please Tell Us Amy Schumer’s Heartfelt ‘Life & Beth’ Is Getting a Season 3

Life & Beth season 2 recently arrived on Hulu, and viewers are bound to question if they’ll get more of Amy Schumer’s semi-autobiographical series.

Recommended Videos

The Hulu series is partially inspired by Schumer’s life. It switches between the past and present, telling the story of Beth’s (Schumer) traumatic experiences as a teenager navigating her parents divorce and financial struggles, as well as the story of the adult Beth, who decides to return to Long Island to revisit her roots. Others struggle to make sense of her choices, as she seemingly leaves behind a fulfilling career and relationship for Long Island. However, she is embarking on a powerful journey towards self-acceptance, starting with her addressing her childhood trauma and meeting John (Michael Cera), a farmer with whom she quickly develops a connection.

Schumer estimates that about 50% of Life & Beth is true. Schumer, whose middle name is Beth, based part of the show on her own experiences growing up with divorced parents. Additionally, John is based on her real-life husband, Chris Fischer, a farmer and award-winning chef from Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Life & Beth has received highly positive reviews from audiences and critics for Schumer’s self-aware and hilarious writing and the show’s representation of autism and trichotillomania.

Is Life & Beth renewed for season 3?

(Hulu)

Life & Beth has not yet been officially renewed for season 3. However, season 2 just premiered on February 16, so it’s understandable the renewal may take some time. Meanwhile, there is definitely more story to tell in a third season. Beth and John’s relationship picks up momentum in season 2, as the pair quickly tie the knot and begin preparing to welcome their first child. The season tracks both their relationship’s highs and lows as they continue grappling with past trauma and learn new things about their identities. Meanwhile, season 2 ends on a slight cliffhanger, as viewers will be anxious to see how they continue mending family relationships and tackling parenthood.

Both Schumer and Cera have confirmed they are interested in making a third season of Life & Beth. However, neither could confirm that a season 3 will happen, as they are still waiting for the greenlight from Hulu. It’s difficult to say whether Hulu will renew the series, as little information about seasons 1 and 2’s viewership has been released. Ultimately, the show’s season 3 prospects look good based on its positive reviews and cast and crew interest, but it is still awaiting an official renewal from Hulu.

(featured image: Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]