Amy Schumer Tackles Adulthood in the Season 2 Trailer for Hulu’s ‘Life and Beth’

Given the sheer number of original series that premieres every year (please slow down, Golden Age of Television!), many great TV shows end up falling through the cracks. One of these shows is Amy Schumer’s semi-autobiographical series Life & Beth.

Recommended Videos

The dramedy follows Beth (Schumer), a Manhattan wine sales rep who returns to her hometown on Long Island after the sudden death of her mother. In the first season, Beth reunites with old friends, strikes up a romance with awkward organic farmer John (Michael Cera), and addresses her tumultuous childhood. The series is set in present day and frequently flashes back to teen Beth’s life.

Season two sees Beth embarking on big milestones like marriage and pregnancy, while John gets evaluated for autism. Her friends and family join her on this journey into the next phase of her life.

When does Life & Beth season two come out?

Season two premieres on Friday, February 16 on Hulu. All ten episodes will drop at the same time.

Is there a trailer for season two?

Yes, and it’s here!

Who will be in season two?

Schumer and Cera return to lead the series, along with Michael Rapaport as Beth’s father, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Michael Rapaport, LaVar Walker, Sas Goldberg, Arielle Siegel, and Rosebud Baker.

New faces joining season two include Jennifer Coolidge, Margart Cho, Beanie Feldstein, Amy Sedaris, Big Freedia, Colin Quinn, Jemima Kirke, Maria Dizzia and Tim Meadows.

What is season two about?

According to Hulu’s synopsis, “As Beth (Schumer) and John’s (Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.”

You can catch up on the first season of Life & Beth on Hulu.

(featured image: Alyssa Moran/Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]