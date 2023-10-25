Heartsteel Skins Are Coming to ‘League of Legends’

Riot Games confirmed the release of skins based on Heartsteel, the six-member virtual boy band who debuted their recent single “PARANOIA” on October 25, 2023. The skins will officially be released on November 7, 2023. They will also be available on League of Legends: Wild Rift on November 16, 2023, once Patch 4.4a comes.

Judging by Riot Games Music introduction, the Hearsteel skins of Sett, K’Sante, Ezreal, Aphelios, Yone, and Kayn look absolutely broken. Some players argue that the design choices can affect gameplay, while others don’t think skins have any real effect on rounds. Regardless, everybody can agree that the Heartsteel skins are flashy and they might steal your heart (and purse). But it’s worth it, especially if you main these characters.

and in case you were wondering:



Sett – aries

K’Sante – leo

Ezreal – sagittarius

Aphelios – pisces

Yone – taurus

Kayn – scorpio https://t.co/C6VeMyAcSF — Riot Games Music (@riotgamesmusic) October 24, 2023

Although all the skins have their own flashiness, some skins come with special labels compared to others present in the same lineup. Heartsteel Kayn (LEGENDARY) and Yone (+Prestige) fall under these special skins, and their pricing will be higher than the other champions in the lineup. They’re still on theme with Heartsteel, but they are a little flashier than the others. They’re also notably pricier, which isn’t the best news for fans who main Kayn and Yone. Nevertheless, the skins are receiving positive traction from fans who love the champions.

Up next on PBE.



? HEARTSTEEL Kayn

? HEARTSTEEL Ezreal

? HEARTSTEEL Sett

? HEARTSTEEL Yone

? HEARTSTEEL K’Sante

? HEARTSTEEL Aphelios pic.twitter.com/SePkE6X2Lj — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) October 24, 2023

Spending such a huge sum on these skins would be motivation enough to play the game, either out of love for the characters and their updated cosmetics, or out of pure guilt for having their wallets robbed by cute fictional boys. But there’s still time for fans to save up and even learn how to play with some of these characters. If anybody’s undecided, these skins can also be tested on the League of Legends Public Beta Environment (PBE).

Heartsteel fans (a.k.a. Heartbeats) will just have to hold out until the League of Legends latest patch update drops. They can stream “PARANOIA” in the meantime.

