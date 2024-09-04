After a chaotic first season, will there be season 2 for ‘Kaos’?

Kaos is an unusual but perhaps accurate take on a story about Greek gods if they existed in modern times. It’s easy to believe that if gods walked among us, they wouldn’t be so different from the average, insufferably privileged person.

Spoilers for season 1 of Kaos ahead.

The gods can’t relate to most people, just like anyone else with immense power. That’s why seeing Zeus fall from grace to become a mortal again was satisfying, to say the least. In Greek myth fashion, the gods eventually turned on themselves, and everything descended to chaos. It wouldn’t have ended this way if they didn’t treat humans miserably—but that’s the point of the series.

With Zeus finally losing his godhood, will there be another season of Kaos? The show’s creator, Charlie Covell, told Cosmopolitan UK that Kaos hasn’t been renewed for a second season yet. Still, Covell claimed that Netflix is “very supportive” of the idea, and that he has a three-season arc planned out. “I’ve got many ideas and a strong sense of what I’d want to do with it,” he told the outlet.

Jeff Goldblum aka Zeus predicts cloudy skies with a 100% chance of KAOS. Now playing. pic.twitter.com/7DnY4S8ryI — Netflix (@netflix) August 30, 2024

Prophecies for season two?

Humans stopped caring about gods because the gods turned their backs on humans. In fact, the gods blatantly relished seeing humans tear each other apart in the name of Olympus. Riddy is back on Earth, and Ari is more than willing to spit on the gods after realizing who they really are. Caeneus found a way to restore his mother’s soul.

It’s unknown if Caeneus could revive the souls of other humans too, but the premise has already been set. If another season happens, then the souls of humans may be returned by literally the power of love. It’s not like Hades needs any further persuasion in this plan—he was the first to warn Zeus about the consequences of insatiable greed.

