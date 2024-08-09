Conservatives Are Mad Alyssa Milano Pointed Out Elon Musk Could Use His Money for Good

Alyssa Milano recently pointed out that billionaires like Elon Musk could make a difference by using their money for good. For some reason, the simple statement caused conservatives to lose their minds because they’re so concerned about making sure billionaires stay rich and greedy.

Anytime anyone criticizes Elon Musk online, his army of defenders will come out attacking. But Milano’s comments also seem to be bringing out garden variety conservatives and part of the reason for the outcry is simply because it’s Milano who made the statement.

Conservatives hate the actress because she frequently uses her platform for activism and philanthropy. She has launched fundraisers for charitable causes, taken an active role in the #MeTook movement, and vouched for women’s rights. As a result, conservatives have often sought reasons to attack her, including when she launched a GoFundMe to raise money for her son’s baseball league. Given the pay disparity in Hollywood and the amount of money that goes to actors’ teams, being a Hollywood actress does not automatically mean one is wealthy. Yet, conservatives began spreading lies that Milano is a multi-millionaire and should’ve singlehandedly paid the expenses for her son’s entire team. Right-wing trolls even managed to find her minor son’s Instagram page and spammed his posts with hateful comments about his mother.

Then, conservatives turned around and started donating tens of thousands of dollars to a suspicious GoFundMe to pay off billionaire Donald Trump’s criminal fines. Given their bizarre fixation on Milano and love of billionaires, it’s hardly surprising her recent logical statement sent conservatives into a frenzy.

Conservatives rush to defend billionaire Elon Musk

Recently, Milano began trending on X over a clip of her and Whoopi Goldberg discussing how billionaires could significantly change the world if they put their money towards humanitarian purposes. She used Musk as an example, pointing out how she poured over $40 billion into buying Twitter just so that he could destroy it. Meanwhile, if he had donated that $40 billion to end hunger, he truly could’ve changed the world.

Musk has occasionally used his wealth for charitable purposes but more often has poured it into other useless endeavors, such as turning Twitter into an alt-right propaganda platform and constructing his ridiculous Cybertruck monstrosity. Many fail to realize just how rich people like Musk are and how if the world’s billionaires gave even a fraction of their money to genuinely helping people, they could make a difference. and still have more money than anyone could possibly need in a lifetime.

For some reason, though, a bunch of people were triggered by her statement. Alyssa Milano began trending on X as Musk fanboys, bots, and conservatives came out in full force to her, hurling disgusting misogynistic insults at her, calling her “dumb,” and, like broken records, regurgitating false information about her years-old GoFundMe. According to them, Milano is the one who is supposed to give away her life savings and the money she uses to provide for her family to charitable causes and live in poverty so that Musk doesn’t have to give away even the tiniest fraction of his hundreds of billions of dollars.

A lot of conservatives also kept repeating a very bizarre argument. Instead of Musk helping end world hunger, they suggested it would be better if the United States used the money it had sent to aid Ukraine to end hunger. It’s unclear what Ukraine even has to do with this conversation. Milano was talking about how billionaires could use their excessive wealth to better the world, which in no way relates to her GoFundMe or the United States’s aid to Ukraine. However, conservatives forced the connection just to reiterate how disgruntled they are that America is trying to help a foreign country maintain its freedom.

Of course, their argument makes no sense. The vast amount of aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine is in military support and weapons. In fact, a significant portion is actually spent in the United States to support factories’ production of weapons. Yet, conservatives seem to think the U.S. is just sending briefcases filled with money to the country. Secondly, America is offering this aid because Ukraine is facing a wholly unprovoked, full-scale invasion from Russia. Without America’s help, an entire nation is in danger of losing its sovereignty to Russian rule. Meanwhile, a Russian victory would have wide-ranging and devastating global implications.

However, conservatives are really sitting here saying a better alternative to Musk donating a small fraction of his money would be America donating all the money intended to aid Ukraine. The right genuinely thinks that it’s more important that one man maintain his over $200 billion net worth than that an entire country maintains its freedom.

