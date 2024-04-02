Category:
TV

Netflix, Please Renew ‘I Think You Should Leave’ for Season 4

We're still waiting for season two of 'Coffin Flops' on Corncob TV.
Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 03:03 pm
Tim Robinson is lying down on a couch and wearing a shirt with an elaborate pattern in 'I Think You Should Leave.'

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s sketch comedy series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson, you’re probably eating a hot dog while wearing your Dan Flashes shirt.

You’re also probably wondering when Netflix will release the fourth season of the absurdist series that has quickly won a legion of diehard fans. Season 3 premiered last summer, but we haven’t heard any updates about the series since then. While Netflix has not renewed ITYSL for a fourth season, they haven’t canceled it. And canceling ITYSL would be as dumb as Spectrum dropping Corncob TV over Coffin Flop.

ITYSL fans have good reason to be hopeful: Robinson and friends are currently touring with a live show of the series. The dates are listed below:

Apr 2 – NYC – Beacon Theatre
Apr 4 – Chicago – The Chicago Theatre
Apr 5 – Detroit – Fox Theatre
Apr 18 – Nashville – Ryman Auditorium
Apr 19 – Houston – Bayou Music Center
Apr 20 – Fort Worth – Will Rogers Auditorium
May 1 – Phoenix – Arizona Financial Theatre
May 2 – San Diego – Cal Coast Credit Union Ope Air Theatre
May 3 – San Francisco – The Masonic
May 11 – Los Angeles – Greek Theatre

Another reason why I’m hopeful for a renewal is the tour’s final show date, which is part of the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. Will the streamer announce season 4 during the festival? We certainly hope so. In the meantime, fans can catch the live shows, play the Egg Game, and binge-watch Robinson’s hilarious Comedy Central series Detroiters on Paramount+.

(featured image: Netflix)

