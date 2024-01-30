Could We Be Checking Back Into ‘Hazbin Hotel’ For a Season 2?

Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel has been a long time coming but now that fans got a taste, they want more! So when exactly can we expect news of a season 2? Well, we already have a bit of information on what to expect going forward.

It was revealed back in September of 2023, when the show was first announced, that there was a two-season order from the start. So the question now is not really if we’re going to get a season 2 but when we’re going to see it. As of this moment, we don’t have a date, just the knowledge that it is going to come our way. But it does seem like the team is hard at work to bring us more of Charlie Morningstar’s story.

Erika Henningsen, who plays Charlie, posted an Instagram Story in January 2024 hinting that she was back in the recording booth. With the cast seemingly back in action, that means we probably don’t have too long, right? Well, at least not waiting years for the show like we did for season 1.

As of this moment, we don’t have a set idea for when season 2 is coming out. It could be this year, it could be 2025. We just don’t know where they are in the process of animating the show, even if the cast is already back in the booth. Which means there is plenty of time for us to rewatch the first season over and over again until then!

Following Charlie’s journey

What has been so fun with season 1 of Hazbin Hotel is getting to see Charlie’s giddy hope that she can make Hell and the demons around her better. Seeing as she runs around her hotel, trying to make sure that Heaven did not continue to wipe out the demons. Rarely did I think I’d be Team Hell in a show but then Charlie Morningstar came into my life.

By bringing in Broadway legends like Daphne Rubin-Vega and Jeremy Jordan along with actors we know and love, the show has been appealing to fans for both its music and how creator Vivienne Medrano brought these characters to life. Everything about season 1 has been so fascinating to watch and now we at least know that season 2 is coming our way!

