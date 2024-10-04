Will there be ‘Gyeongseong Creature’ season 3?

Will there be another creature feature, or is Gyeongseong Creature destined to be a two-season show? While fans are hopeful for season 3, the answer, like the plot, is a little bit complicated.

Recommended Videos

Is season 3 coming, yes or no?

Okay, let’s take it easy. Gyeongseong Creature’s second season only just ended, after all. I know that it ended on a cliffhanger, but you’re going to have to get comfortable hanging over the precipice for a little while longer. As of now, there has been no official news of a third season. Netflix is likely doing what it always does before greenlighting a series for another go-around—balancing the budget. If the second season’s viewership was high enough and the series was generally well received, there’s a good chance Netflix will announce another season soon. If not, then sadly Gyeongseong Creature will be another series relegated to the streamer’s digital landfill, unfinished story and all.

Right now, we just don’t know.

What is Gyeongseong Creature about?

Set in 1945 during the Imperial Japanese occupation of Gyeongseong, Gyeonseong Creature takes inspiration from the real-life experiments Japanese military scientists performed upon Chinese prisoners of war in the northeast of the country. In Gyeongseong Creature, Japanese officials are scrambling to cover up evidence of hideous human rights abuses performed by Unit 731, a chemical warfare research and development unit responsible for some of the most heinous war crimes in history.

In the Netflix series, Japanese officials have decided to continue their human experiments in occupied Korea, centering a new base of operations in Gyeongseong. Civilians across the city begin disappearing, and pawnshop owner Jang Tae-sang finds himself working with a tracker named Yoon Chae Ok to search for the latter’s missing mother. Their search leads them to Ongseong Hospital, where they find evidence of a horrific laboratory experiment gone rogue. The streets of Gyeongseong are being stalked by a monster, the ramifications of which will plague the city for decades to come.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy