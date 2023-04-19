Will the Guardians Return for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4’?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 isn’t even out yet, but those space losers are so beloved that fans are already wondering if there might be a fourth installment one day. I would happily spend much more time with them as they explore their various issues with being a demigod, a daughter of Thanos, a scientific experiment, et al. But all good things come to an end, and it looks like even the characters themselves will be suffering a major loss in Vol. 3 if the trailer is anything to go by …

What has the Guardians of the Galaxy cast said about another sequel?

Dave Bautista is unlikely to return as Drax the Destroyer after Vol. 3, or so it seems. Back in May 2021, he spoke with Digital Spy about his character’s future and said, “I mean, as far as my obligations, I’ve got Guardians 3, and that’s probably going to be the end of Drax.” Only probably, though, right? Well … not really. Earlier this year, Bautista made it clear to GQ magazine that he’s not including Drax in his long-term career plans, for a couple of reasons:

I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him. But there’s a relief [that Guardians is over]. It wasn’t all pleasant. It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down. And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.

And as if that wasn’t enough to convince you that Bautista is done, he also went on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show and very much indicated that Drax will reach the end of his tragic-but-uplifting tale in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Does that mean his death?! Let’s hope not, but Bautista was happy with the ending, calling it “the perfect exit.” He added, “I would never sign up for another job as Drax just to get a paycheck.” Well, that may be saddening for fans but it’s an honorable move; the kind Drax himself would be proud of.

Bautista isn’t the only cast member who’s unlikely to return for a fourth film, though. Zoe Saldana— another actor who has to spend a lot of time in the makeup chair—spoke to Empire magazine and told them this about filming Vol. 3:

It’s bittersweet; after all those years of complaining about that green make-up, I find myself already nostalgic about it. There’s a lot of melancholy here, but also pride that we’ve achieved something great. James Gunn has written a beautiful story, that’s making us emotional even as we shoot it.

… which sounds a bit final, don’t you think?

Saldana’s on-screen sister Karen Gillan, a.k.a. Nebula, had something similar to say, writing on Instagram after she finished filming for Vol. 3, “I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it’s possible that this is her final chapter. And if that’s the case, then I just want to say thank you to James Gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex and fascinating character to play.”

All in all, the cast don’t seem to think a fourth film is even needed, and they’re pleased with how the story was brought to an end.

What has director James Gunn said about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4?

James Gunn is also not enthusiastic about a fourth installment—at least not one with the same cast of Guardians. While filming the movie last year he tweeted out, “I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us.” Wait, most? As in, not all? Well, when a fan replied to the tweet asking if the movie really had to be the last one, Gunn replied with “It does with this cast.” Hmm … so, might he have something in the pipeline that involves a different cast?

In the Marvel comics, as with most super-teams, the Guardians lineup has evolved and spawned various iterations. Moondragon, Kitty Pryde, Nova, and even Doctor Doom have been part of the Guardians of the Galaxy over the years. So it certainly seems like Gunn is hinting at a similar evolution of the team in the MCU, though it’s unclear if he would return to write and direct, given that he’s running the DC Universe with Peter Safran and writing and directing Superman: Legacy.

Could there be a Guardians of the Galaxy spinoff?

Remember the Ravagers from Vol. 2? They were made up of Stakar Ogord (Sylvester Stallone), Aleta Ogord (Michelle Yeoh), Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames), Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum), and Mainframe (a robot head voiced by Miley Cyrus). Fans of the original Guardians of the Galaxy comics will recognize those names! So could these characters carry their own movie or Disney+ show? I mean, the cast alone would make it worth doing, right?

Gunn did once acknowledge this possibility on Twitter, actually. A fan asked him, “Any chance we see them again? A Disney+ show even?” and Gunn said, in a now-deleted tweet, “You never know.” And we still don’t know!

Don’t forget, though: There is actually a different Guardians of the Galaxy-related Disney+ show currently in development! A Nova show was announced last year and you’ll recall that we’ve already met the Nova Corps in the Guardians movies. Could any of the current GotG—assuming they survive, of course—pop up in this new show somewhere down the line?

Whatever happens in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and beyond, always remember: We are Groot.

(featured image: Marvel Studios)

