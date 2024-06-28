Is Netflix’s Latest Hit Thriller Getting a Second Season?

New to Netflix by way of Spain, Gangs of Galicia is already shaping up to be one of the summer’s hottest new shows, and according to its stars, there could be more of Ana’s soapy revenge quest on the way.

Though the series is barely more than a week old, fans are already clamoring for their next taste of Gangs of Galicia, so the big question is: Will there be a season 2?

Created and written by Jorge Guerricaechevarria, Gangs of Galicia (or Clanes) is the latest international drama series to hit Netflix and find success with a widespread audience. Starring Clara Lago and Tamar Novas, the series follows Ana (Lago), an ambitious lawyer seeking revenge on the men who killed her father. Her quest for vengeance (inspired by true events) leads her to infiltrate a cartel in Cambados, but her plans begin to unravel when she get a little too close to Daniel (Novas), the son of an imprisoned kingpin.

With a pair of beautiful, brooding leads in Ana and Daniel and a pulse-pounding crime story interwoven with classic schmaltzy romance, Gangs of Galicia is the perfect steamy summer getaway, so it’s no wonder that fans are wondering if there will be a second season. Unfortunately, as of right now, there’s no official confirmation that Gangs of Galicia will return for a second installment, but if a recent interview with Clara Lago is any indication, a second season could be on the way.

Speaking with Sensa Cine, Lago shared that she hasn’t heard any confirmation of a season 2 renewal, but that she and her fellow cast members would be eager to return, given the opportunity:



That is a question for Netflix. For our part, it will depend on things that escape us. I can only wish for it, and it would also be a sign that [Gangs of Galicia] has been liked a lot. In the end, we do this so that people see it, enjoy it, and touch it. If a second season happens, that work, that objective, has been accomplished.

