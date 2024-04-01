Is That the End of ‘Frieren’?

If you’ve been sleeping on the mega-hit anime Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, you’re missing out on something magical. So magical that many fans are wondering if there will be more to come.

Frieren, which debuted on September 29, 2023, is adapted from the manga series written by Kanehito Yamada. The series has since exploded in popularity, as the manga has now sold more than 20 million copies. Frieren the anime is also the highest-rated anime series on myanimelist.net, as of writing.

Frieren‘s first season has now come to an end. According to the official team behind the production, the anime was planned to run for two cours, consisting of 28 episodes total. The first cour ended on December 22, 2023, and the second cour premiered on January 5, 2024, concluding with its final episode on March 22, 2024. There hasn’t been an announcement of a second season but there also hasn’t been an official cancellation. So we’re keeping our hopes up.

Frieren is centered around a group of ex-adventurers who, long after taking down the Demon King, are now spending their days in retirement, reflecting on past events and friendships. You can think of the story as a cross between a fantasy travelogue and memoiry done in the most charming way imaginable.

That being said, the show is not without conflict, as some monsters are still around in the land. Eventually, Frieren creates a new group of travelers and they go on another journey together. The characters include Frieren, an elven mage with eternal youth, Fern, the mage apprentice of Frieren who was orphaned by war, and Stark, a young warrior still growing. There’s also the old heroes Himmel, Heiter, and Eisen.

You can watch Frieren currently on Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango at Home.

