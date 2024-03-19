The Final Episode of ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ Is Upon Us

Though they may not be at the end of their journey quite yet, Frieren and friends have come to their first resting stop as season one comes to an end. Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was the breakout anime of Fall 2023 and now, three months into 2024 we have arrived at the final episode.

The final exam of the First-Class Mage Examination was far simpler than the first two, with mages simply having to stand before the Founder of the Continental Magic, the elf Serie. Despite the apparent ease of the exam, it was the hardest of all as Serie failed almost all the examineesーall except one.

Funnily enough, Frieren was not passed, given Serie’s grudge against her and the fact that Frieren went in there knowing that Serie was not going to pass her, which is also why Serie did not pass her, in a snake-eating-its-own-tail situation. The newly appointed First Class Mage is, in fact, Fern, who was one of the first humans to notice that Serie’s mana, though overwhelmingly powerful, is unstable.

This confirms to Serie what Frieren all knew along, that Fern is a powerful and talented mage with huge potential yet to be fully tapped. Fern, though, ultimately turns down the offer as she states she is Frieren’s apprentice, and Serie relents and passes her. This status will now allow Fern to lead the party through the Northern Lands, which was the entire point of taking the First-Class Mage exam in the first place.

Given that the next episode is the last of season one, it is unlikely that they will head straight off on their journey, and will probably focus on chapters 59 and 60 of the manga which include Fern’s ceremony and saying farewell to those they met during the exam.

This final episode of the first season will air on March 22 on Crunchyroll, at 8 AM (PST) and 11 AM (EST).

What’s next for Frieren and the gang?

There has not yet been a confirmation of a second season, but given that there is enough source material to work from and that the anime has been immensely popular a second season is likely. If we are lucky enough to get one the next season will start as our party enters the Northern Lands, an area thought to be so dangerous that a First-Class mage is required to head there. We also have a prequel novel on the way for those desperate for more Frieren action!

Are you crossing your fingers and toes for a second season?

