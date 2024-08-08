Fans Aren’t Giving Up Hope That One of Tom Hanks’ Most Popular Movies Could Get a Sequel

Rumor has it that a long-awaited sequel to Forrest Gump is on the way, but fans are questioning how legitimate the claims are.

Recommended Videos

1994’s Forrest Gump is based on the novel of the same name by Winston Groom. Viewers follow Forrest Gump on his larger-than-life adventures, where he establishes himself as a hero and even meets a few U.S. presidents. Despite his many adventures, he never forgets his childhood love, Jenny (Robin Wright), and his desire to bring her happiness.

Forrest Gump received high praise for its comedic elements, performances, and tackling of serious topics like disabilities, child abuse, and trauma. As a result, it still holds up well even 30 years later and continues to delight audiences today, many of whom have held out hope for a sequel.

Is Forrest Gump 2 happening?

Recently, rumors began swirling that Forrest Gump 2 is happening, with Hanks set to return. Unfortunately, the rumors are false and appear to stem from a fake fan-made trailer. The trailer was released by KH Studio, which describes itself as a channel focused on “concept trailers.”

On July 31, the channel released a concept trailer for Forrest Gump 2, with the title claiming the movie was coming in 2025 and would star Hanks as Gump and Timothée Chalamet as Gump’s adult son. The trailer seemingly sees Gump’s son struggling with his direction in life but finding inspiration in his father, who continues to perform amazing feats.

However, a closer look at the trailer will confirm that it’s just a mash-up of footage and audio from Chalamet’s and Hanks’ previous movies. So, the trailer is not official, and no sequel for Forrest Gump is coming out next year. There’s also no evidence that a sequel is currently in development or that a sequel ever will happen.

Initially, Paramount Pictures was planning a Forrest Gump sequel, with the studio securing the rights to Groom’s sequel novel, Gump and Co. Original screenwriter Eric Roth was tapped to write the sequel and submitted the script on September 10, 2001. However, following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the hopeful and humorous tone of the sequel reportedly just didn’t feel right and the project was put on hold. Despite rumors that the scripts were revisited in 2007, nothing ever came of the sequel. Meanwhile, Hanks has suggested that discussions of the sequel were never actually that serious or extensive.

With little hope for an actual sequel, it’s nice to have fan-made trailers to imagine what Forrest Gump 2 could’ve been like, so long as viewers don’t mistake them as legitimate trailers.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy