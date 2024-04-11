The Fallout television adaptation is finally here, and we all get to see exactly what showrunners Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet have cooked up in this era of rapidly improving video game-to-screen stories.

The signs have all been promising so far, with the show’s wonderfully creative trailer teasing a hearty dose of scenery eating from stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, and the sparkling reviews that have emerged from thus far are the final hype battery we all need as we devour the first season.

But Fallout is also not a miniseries, meaning the story will theoretically be far from over once the credits roll on the eighth episode of season one. The question is, has Fallout been given that go-ahead?

Will there be a second season of Fallout?

This actually isn’t a simple yes or no question. For the moment, Amazon has yet to confirm a second season for Fallout, but it seems like someone else has, and that someone is the California Film Commission.

Per Variety, the commission recently gifted a swath of television shows a share of $152 million in tax incentives, $25 million of which reportedly went towards a second season of Fallout, which is expected to film in the Golden State.

This information was relayed on April 8, though, so it’s a bit peculiar that Amazon hasn’t come clean about a second season, assuming we are getting one. (And why wouldn’t we?) After all, it’s not like anyone’s wondering if the viewership numbers will warrant another round of episodes, it’s Fallout for Pete’s sake, of course people are going to tune in.

The entire first season of Fallout is available to watch now on Primes Video.

