When will the doctor be in next?

I’ve been trying to schedule an appointment with Dr. Death for a while now. So far, he hasn’t responded to any of my texts, answering machine messages, or the brick I threw through his window. It’s just another symptom of broken medical systems across the world. According to the original trailer that Peacock dropped, there’s a lot of controversy surrounding this dude? Apparently, he killed a lot of people? Thankfully I’m not trying to get surgery or anything like that. I just need a doctor’s note to get out of school. Medical school. It’s just too much for me. I don’t know how doctors do it! With criminal intent, apparently.

What is Dr. Death about?

Dr. Death is inspired by the real-life story of Christopher Duntsch, a disgraced former neurosurgeon whose shoddy medical skills and charming personality caused him to kill or maim 33 of his patients, earning him the moniker “Dr. Death.” The first season of Dr. Death is focused on Duntsch (played by Joshua Jackson), his victims, and the people responsible for bringing him to justice. In the show’s second season, the focus is shifted to Dr. Paolo Macchiarini (played by Edgar Ramírez)—a fraudster neurosurgeon inspired by a real-life con artist—and the investigative journalist working to bring him down.

Will there be a season 3?

So far, there isn’t any news as to whether or not Dr. Death will be returning for a third season. It’s likely that Peacock is still tallying the viewership numbers from the show’s second season, and will evaluate whether or not to greenlight the show after doing so. While we don’t know for certain what a third season would be about, if it goes forward it may revolve around Farid Fata—an oncologist who prescribed chemotherapy to patients who didn’t need it. How do I know? Because the TV series was inspired by a true crime podcast of the same name, where Fata’s story is featured. If you need to see the doctor urgently, give the podcast a try.

(featured image: Peacock)

