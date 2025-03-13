Will there be ‘Danmachi’ season 6?

Five seasons in, and Danmachi is still proving that there’s nothing wrong with picking girls up in a dungeon. But when exactly is season six coming out?

Danmachi ended with Bell saving Syr from Freya. With the help of Hestia and Hedin, Bell successfully defeated Ottar. After being chased by Allen Fromel, Bell was able to end the War Game and reach Freya in time.

All this effort went to killing Freya’s crush—or obsession—over Bell. Losing the War Game turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Freya. Not only were her distorted feelings for Bell resolved, but she decided to stay in Ororio and live as her alter ego, Syr. After all, nobody wanted to see her leave town and disappear for good—so it’s a happy ending, but will there be a sixth season for Danmachi?

There has been no confirmation for season six at the moment. Season five’s last episode came out on March 5, 2025. J.C. Staff, the animation studio responsible for the anime, reported “internal challenges” as the cause for the last episodes’ delay. Nevertheless, season six for the anime is all but confirmed. After all, the light novel itself hasn’t stopped publishing yet—there’s still much for Bell and his party to explore.

When is season six of Danmachi coming out?

So far, Season five of the anime covered light novels 15–18. There are currently only 20 light novels in total, which makes the material rather thin. Fans are also of the opinion that there wouldn’t be enough content to make a sixth season out of. Meanwhile, some argue that the next season should just focus on the School District Arc so that the season can be short and sweet.

Suffice to say, season five won’t be the last of Danmachi. But another season might have to wait a while, especially since the fifth season just finished.

