Will Netflix’s Heartfelt Coming-of-Age Story ‘Boy Swallows Universe’ Get a Season 2?

Boy Swallows Universe arrived on Netflix recently, engrossing viewers in a heartfelt and unique coming-of-age story. By the end of season 1, viewers will be anxious for a second season to learn more about Eli Bell’s (Felx Cameron) tumultuous upbringing.

Boy Swallows Universe is based on the semi-autobiographical novel of the same name by Trent Dalton. Dalton grew up in Brisbane, Australia, and, as a child, had to grapple with the realization that most of his loved ones were not good people. Two of his biggest heroes were his stepfather and his babysitter, Arthur ‘Slim’ Halliday, both of whom were criminals and the latter of whom was a convicted murderer. Dalton eventually decided to tell his story, entwining it with fantasy elements to protect his mother and turning the whole tale into a beautiful and hopeful coming-of-age story.

The Netflix show follows Dalton’s novel quite closely, as it centers on Eli and his experiences growing up with his heroin dealer stepfather and his mother, who is in substance abuse recovery. Eventually, his stepfather’s shady business catches up with him, and he disappears. Eli sets out on a journey through Brisbane’s criminal underworld to find his stepfather and secure enough cash to provide a better life for his mother and free her from her entanglement with criminals. Although the story ends on a hopeful note, it will still leave viewers wanting to know how the rest of Eli’s life turns out after the immense trauma he experienced.

Will Boy Swallows World get a second season?

Spoilers for Boy Swallows World ahead

Boy Swallows World has not been renewed for a second season by Netflix, and there isn’t much evidence that this will change. As mentioned above, season 1 ends on a fairly satisfactory note. In the final two episodes, the show undergoes a time jump, allowing viewers to see Eli as a 17-year-old (Zac Burgess) in a better place in life. He has solved the case of his stepfather’s disappearance, has a career as a budding young journalist, and sees his mother and family living a safer and happier life. He is even spotted writing the manuscript for Boy Swallows World in the finale.

Hence, there isn’t a lot of room for a second season. It would be wonderful to see the continuation of Eli’s career and to explore further how he and his brother process the trauma they’ve been through. At the same time, the first season fully covers all the source material, and since it’s based on a true story, we kind of already know the end. We know Dalton, the basis for Eli, became an award-winning journalist and is the author behind three very successful novels.

Additionally, Boy Swallows World was marketed as a limited series by Netflix. Strong viewership and high reviews can sometimes change a limited series into a multi-season show. In this case, though, Boy Swallows World functions best as a single series and will, therefore, likely remain that way.

