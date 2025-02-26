Arifureta’s last season has been cut short after Hajime and Yue acquired the key to the human world. This is far from the end of their journey, and fans are highly anticipating season four.

Recommended Videos

After exhausting their mana, Hajime and Yue finally found their ticket to Japan. The last season didn’t end with them going back home. Hajime was worried that he and other returnees would be summoned back if they left Tortus. Not to mention, Freid—the commander of the demon’s army—seems to be plotting vengeance against Hajime. There’s still much to be done before they can finally go home, so when is season four of Arifureta coming out?

Arifureta season 4 isn’t confirmed but will most likely happen. The third season of the anime came out on October 14, 2024—along with other fall lineup anime. This doesn’t mean season four will follow the same pattern. Unfortunately, Arifureta season 4 doesn’t have a release date yet. Additionally, there hasn’t been any indication of a hypothetical release year. The second season was released two years after the Arifureta season 1. Meanwhile, the third season came out after a year and a half after Arifureta season 2 aired. It’s difficult to predict when the next season will be available, but a safe estimate would be sometime around 2026.

What could Arifureta season 4 be about?

Fans highly believe that Arifureta‘s fourth season will either be a full-blown series or just an hour-long movie. After all, the anime’s pacing is quick, and the last season can cover the remaining light novels of the story. At least volumes eleven to thirteen may be adapted. Meanwhile, volume fourteen may be saved for last—its light novel hasn’t been translated to English yet.

Basically, Hajime and friends can’t return to Japan yet. They still have to face the demon army led by Fried. After which, they’ll have to confront Ehit and his followers once and for all. It’s a lot of work for Hajime, a guy who just wants to go home. Too bad for him, magical isekai trucks won’t get him out of Tortus. But nothing is impossible in the name of magic and friendship.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy