Will Netflix’s New Worldwide Hit Anime Adaptation Get a Second Season?

Since its April 5 release, Parasyte: The Grey has generated significant buzz amongst audiences. The show has risen swiftly in the Netflix top 10 charts, and now fans are left wondering whether there will be season 2 of the TV series.

Netflix hasn’t announced a renewal of the Korean horror drama as of yet. However, the ending of season 1 has left the door wide open for a second season wide open. It’s only been a few weeks since the series started streaming, and the fans might have to at least wait for a couple more months for an official announcement as Netflix tends to take ratings into account before deciding on renewal.

Director Yeon Sang-ho (Train to Busan) has already indicated that he has a storyline in mind for season 2, which he outlined while speaking to Korean news outlet News1:

When I spoke with actor Masaki Suda, I had an idea about the content behind it, and he explained that he had come to meet me at some point. I showed the scenario to actor Lee Jung-hyun. If Season 2 is produced, it is difficult to give details, but it can be said that Shinichi will appear. News1

Parasyte: The Grey is a live-action spinoff of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s manga/anime series Parasyte, and stars Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyo-hwan, and Lee Jung-hyun in leading roles, with Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim In-kwon, Lee Hyun-kyun, Moon Ju-yeon, and Yoon Hyun-gil playing supporting parts. The story revolves around an unidentified attack by parasites, which have the tendency to host humans and kill them. How a group of humans wage war against this terrifying entity forms the rest of the plot.

The show has been well received by critics, with its sci-fi horror elements and stunning visuals being singled out. Parasyte: The Grey has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from nine critic reviews and an audience score of 81%.

Following its release, Parasyte: The Grey topped Netflix’s global top-10 category, raking in 6.3 million viewers in its first week. The show was well received in 68 countries, helping the series maintain its top spot and close the second week with 9.8 million viewers.

All six episodes of Parasyte: The Grey are available to stream on Netflix.

