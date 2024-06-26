Season 3 of ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Is Going To (Literally) Rock

With the season 2 finale just days away, fans of the AMC Networks series Interview With the Vampire are wondering if they’ll get a third season to sink their fangs into anytime soon. Thankfully, they don’t have to wait a lifetime for the answer.

On June 26, 2024, AMC announced that they have renewed the series for season 3. Details are scant so far, but here’s everything we know about the continuation of this epic story to date.

About the show

In 2020, AMC Networks purchased the rights to 18 of late author Anne Rice’s novels. Interview With the Vampire, which is loosely based on Rice’s 1976 novel of the same name, was the first of her works to be adapted at the network, but it won’t be the last. They have plans to expand the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, which includes Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (the second season premieres later this year) and the newly-ordered Anne Rice’s The Talamasca.

Writer, co-executive producer, and showrunner Rolin Jones developed the series for AMC based on Rice’s novel and other aspects of the author’s The Vampire Chronicles. The story follows Louis (Jacob Anderson) as he reconnects with interviewer Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) almost fifty years after they first talked. Louis talks about his life with the Vampire Lestat (Sam Reid), his lover Armand (Assad Zaman), perpetual-child vampire Claudia (Delainey Hayles), and Santiago (Ben Daniels).

The series premiered on AMC on October 2, 2022, and has received positive reviews across the board. Interview With the Vampire has been praised for its lush costumes and sets, but also for more complex elements like its frank depiction of queerness (something the 1994 film starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt noticeably shied away from), as well as issues around abusive relationships and racism.

Or, as The Mary Sue’s own Britt Hayes said of the series, “it’s the hottest, best-looking, goth-iest, and gayest show on TV.” Okay, fine! We’ll watch it!

What’s next for season 3?

Now that the announcement has been made, AMC will get busy producing the next chapter in the twisty vampire saga. We don’t expect to see the next season for at least a year, possibly more, but AMC did issue a statement containing a scintillating teaser that has our minds racing with possibilities!

“Resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller Interview With the Vampire, the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No auto-tuning. No trigger warnings. All feels amplified.”

This is not a drill! The Vampire Lestat is going to be a rock star next season. Alert … well, everyone!

In the meantime, the season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire premieres on July 30, 2024. You can also stream seasons 1 and 2 on AMC+.

