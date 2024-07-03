Happy 4th of July week! Or, as I like to call it, the week where I watch a lot of Jeff Goldblum movies, and a staple (and rightfully so) is Independence Day. While we have two films in the franchise already, fans want to know if there is hope for a third.

If you ask the ever faulty Google AI overview that is draining our power, there is one! It came out in 2023. And not a single person saw it. The reality is that there was hope we’d get to see a third Independence Day movie, but the mixed reception of Independence Day: Resurgence threw those plans into the bin.

According to Dean Devlin (producer and one of the creators of the show The Ark), there aren’t any plans for continuing the story. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Currently, I personally have no plans on doing another one,” Devlin said at WonderCon back in 2018.

In an interview from 2016, director Roland Emmerich talked about his hopes for the next film. “The next one will be an intergalactic journey,” Emmerich told Empire. “It’ll be [set] maybe a year or two later, not 20 years [on]. I want to maintain this group of people, especially the young characters, and Jeff [Goldblum] and Brent [Spiner] will take part in it. It’ll be fun to keep that group together.”

As of right now, there are no plans for a third Independence Day film, but there might still be hope.

That might not be all …

Emmerich also talked to ComicBook.com, in 2021, about the future of this story and expressed hope that Independence Day could have a second life on Disney+.”Well, yes. I mean, they have now a streaming service and they need product. I would love to do maybe a third one, or a TV show, continuing the story because we actually … when we did Independence Day: Resurgence, we already had, also, the third part already,” he said.

He went on to talk ideas he had: “And actually, the third part has much more to do with the first part, because we learned, more or less, that out there are a lot of refugees and they’re living on a refugee planet. And where [the aliens] finally come there because, somewhat like these aliens on earth, found out about it and telepathically or whatever gave it to their super queen. They’re all humans, but in all different forms. So it’s this thing that we have Brent Spiner and Jeff Goldblum and we have them with all these different forms of people, which would be a great movie. But we’ll see what happens.”

So we might not have an Independence Day 3 right now, but ideas are out there to continue this story.

