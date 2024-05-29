‘Elsbeth’ Scores Early Renewal Following Season 1 Success

After an engaging first season, The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff Elsbeth will return for season 2 at CBS.

At the time of the announcement, the series was only four episodes old, which shows the studio’s confidence in Elsbeth’s success. The police procedural comedy-drama was originally ordered to air in May 2023 but was pushed to a February 2024 release following the 2023 strikes that impacted pretty much every movie and TV project. A release date for season 2 hasn’t been divulged yet.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, the show follows the “howcatchem” style of storytelling, instead of the classic “whodunit,” providing the audience with a different flavor as opposed to other procedural dramas. The showrunners’ decision to go down this path has been justified as well, as Elsbeth was able to draw in hefty viewing numbers week after week, season finale included.

Elsbeth stars Carrie Preston as the titular character, Elsbeth Tascioni, an unconventional attorney who utilizes her ability to make unique observations to help the NYPD nab criminals. Following her stint as a lawyer in Chicago, she moves to New York for her latest gig. Preston reprises her role from The Good Wife and The Good Fight, the former landing her an Emmy.

Apart from Preston, Carra Patterson and Wendell Pierce (The Wire, Suits) appear in leading roles as Kaya Blanke and Charles Wallace, respectively. Danny McCarthy, Frederic Lehne, Gloria Reuben, Molly Price, and Danny Mastrogiorgio appeared in recurring roles in season 1. The show boasts an impressive guest star cast, with popular names like Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gina Gershon, Stephen Moyer, Keegan-Michael Key, Elizabeth Lail, and Arian Moayed appearing in the show across the ten episodes.

