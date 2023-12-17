Jason Momoa Says ‘Aquaman 2’ Is Likely His Last Time Playing the Aquatic Superhero

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 22, bringing with it the end of the DCEU as we know it. The long-awaited sequel to 2018’s Aquaman, The Lost Kingdom was one of the last films made before new DC Studios head James Gunn took over. When Gunn released his ambitious new DC slate Aquaman was nowhere to be found, leading many to assume that the upcoming film would be Jason Momoa’s last appearance as Arthur Curry/Aquaman.

Momoa said as much during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he was asked if the film would be his last time playing Aquaman. “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end … [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice,” Momoa said, adding “The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there’s a possibility, … But right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”

Momoa continued, “I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time … I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there’s a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it.”

Aquaman was a smash hit for Warner Bros., grossing over $1 billion at the box office. But its highly anticipated sequel has been plagued with reshoots, delays, and negative publicity over Amber Heard’s reduced role as Mera. Of course, this could all change if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is as successful as its predecessor.

Still, Gunn seems determined to clear out Zack Snyder’s original Justice League members to make way for the next generation of superheroes. And that may include Momoa returning to the fold as DC anti-hero Lobo. Momoa already resembles the Czarnian bounty hunter and has expressed interest in playing the role. “If there’s a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it,” Momoa said. “This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I’ll say.”

