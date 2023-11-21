When Does ‘Aquaman’ 2 Come Out?

The first live-action Aquaman movie starring Jason Momoa came out in 2018. DC and Warner Bros. announced a sequel ages ago, so when will we finally be able to see Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Aquaman told the story of Arthur Curry/Aquaman, played by Jason Momoa. As the child of a woman from Atlantis and a human man, Arthur had many of the same powers as his mother, with the caring heart of a human. During the movie, he went from a guy aimlessly existing to claiming his birthright as the ruler of Atlantis. As a bonus, he fell in love with the charming warrior Mera (Amber Heard).

Although Aquaman has appeared in other DC movies, his own story hasn’t been the focus. With big changes occurring at DC and Warner Bros. over the past year, Aquaman 2 had a series of delays and pushback. When James Gunn took over as head of the DCU movies and shows, an entirely new timeline began for the superheroes. Since Aquaman 2 had pretty much been completed, the company decided to include it in the new Gunn lineup. So when does Aquaman 2 hit theaters?

When does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom come out?

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will premiere in theaters on December 22, 2023. We find Arthur living his best life as King of Atlantis, husband, father, and dude still staying with his parents. His vibe is harshed when Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) returns with an ancient trident that can take over all the ocean kingdoms. The only way for Arthur to defeat Manta is to release his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) from his waterless prison. Now, they have to work together and possibly become bros along the way.

The release date coincides with the Christmas holiday weekend, so the whole family can enjoy Momoa looking like a god of the ocean.

