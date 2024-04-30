Family is everything—until it’s not. So is the case in Netflix’s newest romantic comedy, A Family Affair, which stars A-listers from the likes of Nicole Kidman to Zac Efron and Joey King. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie, including its streaming release date.

There’s no denying that Nicole Kidman—who was just honored with an AFI Lifetime Achievement Award—is enjoying something of a career high these days, having starred in buzzy projects like HBO’s Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers (which is currently filming its second season), Lulu Wang’s Expats miniseries, and yes, even DC’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. She’s got the range, honey.

Now, the multi-hyphenate actress is setting her sights on something a little more lighthearted: the Netflix original rom-com A Family Affair. Directed by Richard LaGravenese, the film stars The Act alum Joey King as Zara, the assistant to a big-time Hollywood movie star named Chris Cole (Zac Efron). However, things get a whole lot more complicated when Zara’s boss falls in love with her mother, played by Kidman. Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates also co-star.

The official synopsis for A Family Affair reads, “An unexpected romance triggers comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her boss, grappling with the complications of love, sex, and identity.” Yeah, Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman playing lovers? Sounds like things are about to get pretty steamy. Let’s just hope there’s not another jellyfish incident like the last time they played romantic interests in 2012’s The Paperboy.

When does A Family Affair premiere on Netflix?

Per Tudum (Netflix’s official companion site), audiences can expect to see A Family Affair streaming on Netflix on June 28, 2024. In the meantime, subscribers can catch up on a number of classic rom-coms from Netflix’s catalog, including Joey King’s nauseatingly binge-worthy The Kissing Booth franchise. It’s a guilty pleasure, okay?!

As of now, a full-length trailer has yet to be released, so we’ll just have to wait patiently to see Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman get down and dirty in A Family Affair. But from the looks of it, this could be Netflix’s most chaotic and unapologetically raunchy rom-com yet.

