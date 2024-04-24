Will There Be a ‘Your Honor’ Season 3?

Bryan Cranston starring Your Honor follows an intense narrative, which is the primary reason behind its fan following, apart from performances from the likes of Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, and the Breaking Bad star himself.

Recommended Videos

Initially ordered as a miniseries, a second season was commissioned for Your Honor in August 2021, which premiered in January 2023. Fans have been on the lookout for a new season, and Bryan Cranston’s comments from April 2023 should give them hope.

Cranston had earlier ruled out the possibility of a new season on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, but backtracked later, citing that his “comments were misconstrued.” Here’s how Cranston clarified:

There is some discussion. Showtime has indicated there is interest and we’re very proud to know that every episode in Season 2 increased in the audience from the previous week. If it happens, fantastic but it’d have to be some great reason to keep expanding in this world and to find out where the allegiances are. I’d be very interested in producing that. I don’t know about being in it because my guy’s back in prison. (Deadline 2023)

If Showtime does indeed go ahead with the third season, it’s definite that the fans will have to do without Cranston, who is only interested in returning as a producer. It also aligns with the plot, as his character is ordered a long-term sentence for his crimes at the end of the second season. There has been no official word from the television network yet with regards to a renewal, and the fact that it has been a year since the season 2 finale came out only adds to the cloud of doubt.

Your Honor follows Michael Desiato (Cranston), a respected judge in New Orleans whose life gets tangled with the mob after his teenage son Adam (Hunter Doohan) ends up killing the son of a Mafia boss (Michael Stuhlbarg). Hope Davis stars as the ruthless wife of Stuhlbarg’s character, while Isiah Whitlock Jr. plays the role of a politician with ties to mob bosses.

Your Honor did undergo multiple changes in terms of showrunners, as Peter Moffat chose not to return for season 2, citing family-related reasons. He was later replaced by David Manson, who himself left and was substituted by season 1 writer Joey Hartstone.

The show enjoyed great success, especially in the first season. It drew 6.6 million weekly viewers, becoming Showtime’s most-watched debut season of all time. Your Honor is based on an Israeli show called Kvodo, which itself was a big hit in its native country.

Both seasons of Your Honor are available to stream on Showtime.

(featured image: Showtime)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more