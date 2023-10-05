What Happened to ‘Victoria’?

It is going on five years since Victoria season 3 premiered, and some viewers may wonder whether season 4 is on the way yet. Victoria first premiered on ITV in 2016 and follows the story of Queen Victoria, portrayed by Doctor Who and Sandman star Jenna Coleman. The historical drama follows the earlier years of Queen Victoria’s reign, with season 1 starting with her ascension to the throne at the tender age of 18 in 1837.

So far, Victoria has managed to cover the years 1837 – 1851, with season 3 ending with the queen in her 30s, balancing her royal position with marriage and motherhood. However, there is a lot more story to tell. Queen Victoria ultimately ruled for over 63 years, maintaining her reign until her passing in 1901. With 50 more years to cover, the series could go on for many more seasons. Additionally, Victoria has been well-received by audiences.

While the show takes some creative liberties, many have praised its historical accuracy due to extensive and impressive research from creator Daisy Goodwin. Combined with solid performances and the dramatic and romantic appeal of the Victorian era, it’s not surprising that audiences have responded well to Victoria. Has the positive reception been enough to warrant a fourth season, though?

Is Victoria renewed for season 4?

(ITV)

Victoria has not been renewed for a fourth season, but the series hasn’t been officially canceled, either. Given the long gap between seasons and a period of silence from ITV, many suspected that the show had been canceled. However, in July 2021, ITV said of the series, “There are no plans presently to film Victoria, but that’s not to say we won’t revisit the series with the production team at a later date.” There have not been any updates on the series since then. PBS, which broadcasts the show in the United States, says on its website that Victoria is on hiatus and that it has no additional information on the show.

The reason that Victoria is on pause is due to the amount of story the series has to tell. Victoria already covered 13 years and had caught up to Coleman’s real-life age by the time season 3 concluded. As a result, it’s getting near the point where it wouldn’t be realistic for Coleman to portray her. Rather than recast the main characters, it appears Victoria is waiting for Coleman to age up a bit. Coleman told BBC Radio 2 that another part of the problem is deciding which era to cover next due to the sheer amount of history. The show might not be picking up in 1851, but somewhere further down the line, which might require a more significant aging up of the cast.

While Victoria isn’t actively planning season 4, and updates have been few and far between, the most recent update suggested the show was on break and not canceled. Season 4 remains a possibility, though there’s no indication of when it might become a reality.

This piece was written during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Without the labor of the actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: ITV)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]