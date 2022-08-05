Will There Ever Be a ‘Toradora!’ Season 2?

Alright, so my serotonin levels have reached a critical low and this scene from Sasaki and Miyano is just not enough to fill the tank back up. What would? A second season of Toradora! Will there be one?

Is a second season coming?

Hate to break it to you, gang, but I think we’ve been had, hoodwinked, bamboozled, smeckeldorfed. How do I know?

Because it’s been 13 years. THIRTEEN LONG YEARS since we were introduced to the Toradorable fire-and-ice pairing of Ryuji Takasu and Taiga Aisaka, and since then, we’ve heard NOTHING. NADA. ZILCH about a Season 2. It’s wrong. It’s messed up. It makes me want to write a furious Yelp review but I don’t even know if that’s applicable here.

Alright, TO BE FAIR, we saw them kiss. AT LEAST we saw them kiss and it was a GOOD ONE. They didn’t pull an Ouran High School Host Club and make us read the manga before we got any lip action between Haruhi and Tamaki. Because let’s face it, that’s all we want, right? We spend 15+ hours watching a 25-episode series just to watch to animated characters suck face because it’s WORTH IT. But you know what else is WORTH IT? Watching their WEDDING. Ryu PROPOSED to Taiga at the end of the series but the creators decided they didn’t need to show me the WEDDING? ARE YOU KIDDING ME?

THAT should be Season 2. I wanna see the dress, the cake, I wanna see Taiga deck some poor wedding planner because they got the wrong color flowers. GIVE IT TO ME.

Screw it, I’m writing that Yelp review.

