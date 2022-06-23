Will There Be a 'Thor 5?' | The Mary Sue

It’s good to be a Thor fan these days. The premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder is only a couple of weeks away, and director Taika Waititi has again taken the helm to give us a wild space romp. Not only that, but when we all pour into theaters on July 8, we’ll be treated to not one, but two Thors, thanks to Natalie Portman re-joining the franchise as Jane Foster. It makes you want to cross your fingers and hope that Thor’s days in the MCU won’t end when Love and Thunder‘s credits roll. Will there be a Thor 5?

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Thor turn his back on superheroics, pursuing inner peace and an understanding of who he is without Mjolnir or the throne of Asgard. However, the rise of Gorr the God Butcher, who wants to wipe out every god in the universe as revenge for what he sees as their self-absorption, will force Thor to don his armor again, rally his friends and allies, and fight for the good of the universe at least one more time. Joining Thor will be Korg, King Valkyrie, Jane as the Mjolnir-wielding Mighty Thor, and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor is the first MCU hero to get a fourth solo film, and it’s a good thing, too, since we only recently witnessed the full potential of the character. After the middling success and the dour tone of the first two Thor films, Chris Hemsworth considered moving on from the character. However, Taika Waititi revitalized the franchise when he came on to direct Thor: Ragnarok. Suddenly, Thor’s comedic potential came to the forefront of the series, and what might have been another stuffy fantasy turned into a rollicking sword and planet adventure.

Now that we know how ridiculously fun a Thor movie can be, it feels like a shame to end the series. Luckily, there are some hints that we won’t be saying goodbye to Thor and friends quite yet.

Taika Waititi on the Future of Thor

Recently, Waititi sat down for an interview with TotalFilm Magazine, where he shared his thoughts on where the franchise might go after Love and Thunder.

“It’s really fun, the idea that Thor [has] got Stormbreaker, that big axe, and now his hammer’s back and it’s in the hands of someone else. It’s no longer his hammer. It’s the idea that someone’s taking his place. I think a lot of fans are gonna potentially assume, ‘Oh, OK, this is the passing on of the torch’… I’m not privy to any plans Marvel has for the future, but I don’t think that’s the case.” Via GamesRadar

A lot of Marvel Phase 4 projects have been passing the torch, with Kate Bishop becoming the new Hawkeye and Jennifer Walters potentially taking Bruce Banner’s place as the Hulk. However, Chris Hemsworth said in a recent Wired interview that he would “keep playing the character forever” if fans wanted him to. Put both of these interviews together, and you have the possibility that we may see Thor and Jane working together in future movies, or Jane passing the torch back to Thor after her stint as the Goddess of Thunder. (Personally, I’m craving a Thor/Jane/Loki/Sylvie four-way team-up with all the posturing and bickering that would entail, but I tend to dream pretty big.)

In another interview with Fandango, Waititi said that although he (supposedly) doesn’t have any current plans to direct another Thor movie, he wouldn’t necessarily say no to the opportunity.

I haven’t thought about [Thor 4] as part of a new trilogy, because every time I make a film, I think, “I’m never doing that again,” because they’re just too hard. There’s any film and I’ve done it eight times now. Eight times I’ve said, “I think I’m just going to pack it in. I had a good run.” And then sure enough I get lured back in with a Yankee dollar.

So will we get a Thor 5? Right now it’s impossible to say, but it’d be a shame to end the franchise right as it seems to be hitting its stride. Seeing as the Thor 4 teaser trailer racked up 209 million views in the first 24 hours, the movie is likely to be a runaway hit at the box office. Surely Marvel wouldn’t cut off our supply of Thor just when the series is getting so good?

We’ll probably have a better sense of the future of the franchise when Love and Thunder premieres on July 8. In the meantime, all we can do is speculate.

